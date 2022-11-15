Read full article on original website
Related
We were so excited to get the keys to our first home – but we were stunned as the estate agent had bare-faced lied to us
EVERYONE looks forward to the day they collect the keys for their new home and gets to call it theirs. But for one couple, it was anything but that, as they discovered the previous tenants had left furniture and rubbish throughout their property. Sharing the video with her 985 followers,...
Man's Family Asked Him to Sell His Home for Almost $300K Under Market Value So They Can Afford to Purchase It
Homes are continuing to sell quickly for above the asking price because there are still more buyers looking for homes than there are sellers looking to list their homes. Some real estate agents even encourage their clients to offer 1-3% above the asking price to create a standout offer and increase their chance of closing the deal.
tinyhousetalk.com
Life in Tennessee Tiny House Community in her 10×32 Tiny Home with a Sunroom!
Gloria lived in California for over 40 years, but never felt at home — until she packed up everything and moved into a custom-designed tiny house with a separate sunroom on one of the Incredible Properties in Tennessee. She pays just $200/month on rent and has a lovely spot to call her own.
Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
KSAT 12
Some tips to help you get your home ready for guests
The holiday season is almost here, and that means it is time to start thinking about guests coming into your home. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, has some tips to help you get your home ready for guests. “As you prepare to welcome guests into your home...
actionlifemedia.com
How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets
Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
New York Post
Save big on this kitchen vacuum sealer from Amazon
Short of remodeling your pantry, the biggest change you can make to your food storage might only cost you $30. But how can that be so? When remodeling costs thousands, and you’ve tried every trick in the book to preserve your food: canning, tanning, a second refrigerator in the garage — you name it.
How to clean tile grout
If your once pristine tile grout is showing signs of discoloration, dirt buildup and mildew, it's time to give it a little TLC.
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report in the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts.
Nymag.com
I’m a Muji Cleaning System Convert
A couple weekends ago, I finally got around to doing a chore I hate: cleaning mildew off of my bathroom walls. I could think of a million good reasons to put it off — it’s messy and annoying, my landlord should just repaint the walls, I didn’t know which cleaning products would work best. But a trip to Muji had removed the biggest obstacle — not having the right tools. I’d bought a square-edge scrub brush to add to my arsenal of products from the brand’s cleaning system, and after I mixed up a white-vinegar solution to tackle the mildew, scrubbing the stains from the corners of my walls was straightforward — I clicked the brush head onto a long wooden pole and got to work.
findingfarina.com
Roofing Repair Companies Near Me: How To Choose the Right One
Did you know that the roofing business is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the next five years?. Roofing repair is a tricky task that is hard to accomplish. If it were easy, everyone would do it themselves, and roof repair companies would go out of business. An improperly repaired roof can lead to worse leaks later down the line.
homedit.com
Understanding the Benefits and Applications of Mass Timber
One of the most popular types of wood is mass timber. Mass timber manufacturing relies on cutting-edge technology to nail, glue, or dowel wood products together in multiple layers. Once completed, the manufacturing process results in beautiful wood panels, beams, and posts. Today, discover more about the applications and benefits of using mass timber on and in your home.
Fix Stuck Wooden Drawer Slides with These Easy Hacks
Few things are more annoying than a drawer that won’t open. You’ve taken all that time to organize your kitchen stuff, and then when you need something, you can’t get to it without ripping your arm out of its socket. Well, worry no more! If you have...
Should You Still Be Painting Your Bathroom White?
At first glance, a white bathroom seems to check every box—it’s neutral, bright and trendy and you can add as many colorful accents as you’d like. But have you ever considered the impact that your bathroom wall color has on your reflection? If not, it’s time to reevaluate.
NBC4 Columbus
Battle of the teams blood drive
We are facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. With fewer donors and an increased need, this can make for a dangerous and an increased need, this can make for a dangerous situation. The good news is, you have the power to help. And to motivate you even more, this is also a battle with That Team Up North!
See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom
When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
lifetrixcorner.com
Tips for Getting Your Car Shipped to You From Out of State
Have you ever had to ship a car from out of state? If so, you know it can be a bit of a hassle. Here are some tips to make the process go as smoothly as possible. If you’re moving to a new state or buying a car from out of state, you’ll need to research car shipping companies to get your vehicle to your new home, such as car shipping in California. Here are some tips for finding a reputable and affordable car shipping company:
infomeddnews.com
Trying to Create a Safe Environment for Your Elderly Parents At Home: Here’s a Guide on How to Get Started
It can be challenging to try and create a safe environment for elderly parents who still want to live in their own homes. This is because there are so many things to consider, from the layout of the house to the necessary safety precautions that need to be put into place. In this blog post, we will provide you with a guide on how to get started. We will cover everything from installing alarms and motion detectors to creating a safe room in case of an emergency.
Comments / 0