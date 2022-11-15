ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Kitchn

Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
KSAT 12

Some tips to help you get your home ready for guests

The holiday season is almost here, and that means it is time to start thinking about guests coming into your home. Mallory Micetich, a home care expert at Angi, has some tips to help you get your home ready for guests. “As you prepare to welcome guests into your home...
actionlifemedia.com

How To Clean Kitchen Grease From Cabinets

Did you know that cleaning your kitchen regularly can make you feel better?. A clean kitchen is a cozy kitchen, and everyone loves having their light moments over dinner. But when it comes to cleaning the kitchen, you can pose it as a challenge. But don’t fret! Follow some general...
New York Post

Save big on this kitchen vacuum sealer from Amazon

Short of remodeling your pantry, the biggest change you can make to your food storage might only cost you $30. But how can that be so? When remodeling costs thousands, and you’ve tried every trick in the book to preserve your food: canning, tanning, a second refrigerator in the garage — you name it.
SFGate

How to clean tile grout

If your once pristine tile grout is showing signs of discoloration, dirt buildup and mildew, it's time to give it a little TLC.
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report in the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts.
Nymag.com

I’m a Muji Cleaning System Convert

A couple weekends ago, I finally got around to doing a chore I hate: cleaning mildew off of my bathroom walls. I could think of a million good reasons to put it off — it’s messy and annoying, my landlord should just repaint the walls, I didn’t know which cleaning products would work best. But a trip to Muji had removed the biggest obstacle — not having the right tools. I’d bought a square-edge scrub brush to add to my arsenal of products from the brand’s cleaning system, and after I mixed up a white-vinegar solution to tackle the mildew, scrubbing the stains from the corners of my walls was straightforward — I clicked the brush head onto a long wooden pole and got to work.
findingfarina.com

Roofing Repair Companies Near Me: How To Choose the Right One

Did you know that the roofing business is predicted to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the next five years?. Roofing repair is a tricky task that is hard to accomplish. If it were easy, everyone would do it themselves, and roof repair companies would go out of business. An improperly repaired roof can lead to worse leaks later down the line.
homedit.com

Understanding the Benefits and Applications of Mass Timber

One of the most popular types of wood is mass timber. Mass timber manufacturing relies on cutting-edge technology to nail, glue, or dowel wood products together in multiple layers. Once completed, the manufacturing process results in beautiful wood panels, beams, and posts. Today, discover more about the applications and benefits of using mass timber on and in your home.
Family Handyman

Fix Stuck Wooden Drawer Slides with These Easy Hacks

Few things are more annoying than a drawer that won’t open. You’ve taken all that time to organize your kitchen stuff, and then when you need something, you can’t get to it without ripping your arm out of its socket. Well, worry no more! If you have...
Family Handyman

Should You Still Be Painting Your Bathroom White?

At first glance, a white bathroom seems to check every box—it’s neutral, bright and trendy and you can add as many colorful accents as you’d like. But have you ever considered the impact that your bathroom wall color has on your reflection? If not, it’s time to reevaluate.
NBC4 Columbus

Battle of the teams blood drive

We are facing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. With fewer donors and an increased need, this can make for a dangerous and an increased need, this can make for a dangerous situation. The good news is, you have the power to help. And to motivate you even more, this is also a battle with That Team Up North!
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Used the “Visual Triangle” to Overhaul a Florida Bathroom

When you hear the word “casita,” a cute and inviting little home likely comes to mind. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when Margie Kaercher, lead designer of Hearth and Honey Homes in Tampa, was called in to overhaul a 350-square-foot pool house in St. Petersburg. Located behind the main house, the one-bed, one-bath property was used as a short-term rental by the previous owner, and the new owners wanted to follow suit.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
lifetrixcorner.com

Tips for Getting Your Car Shipped to You From Out of State

Have you ever had to ship a car from out of state? If so, you know it can be a bit of a hassle. Here are some tips to make the process go as smoothly as possible. If you’re moving to a new state or buying a car from out of state, you’ll need to research car shipping companies to get your vehicle to your new home, such as car shipping in California. Here are some tips for finding a reputable and affordable car shipping company:
CALIFORNIA STATE
infomeddnews.com

Trying to Create a Safe Environment for Your Elderly Parents At Home: Here’s a Guide on How to Get Started

It can be challenging to try and create a safe environment for elderly parents who still want to live in their own homes. This is because there are so many things to consider, from the layout of the house to the necessary safety precautions that need to be put into place. In this blog post, we will provide you with a guide on how to get started. We will cover everything from installing alarms and motion detectors to creating a safe room in case of an emergency.

