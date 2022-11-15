Read full article on original website
Athens, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Athens. The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Oconee County High School basketball team will have a game with Clarke Central High School on November 15, 2022, 15:00:00.
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Oconee Enterprise
Spartans cross country wins state title
CARROLLTON, GA–On Nov. 12, the Athens Academy boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished their seasons competing in the Georgia High School Association Class AA State Meet. It was the most successful state meet in school history, with the boys bringing home the state championship and the girls’ team finishing in second place.
Oconee Enterprise
BONNIE RAITT’S ‘JUST LIKE THAT…’ TOUR CONTINUES IN 2023 WITH STOP AT THE CLASSIC CENTER THEATRE IN DOWNTOWN ATHENS GEORGIA
ATHENS, Ga. – The Classic Center is thrilled to present Rock and Roll Hall of Fame star Bonnie Raitt on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. at The Classic Center Theatre. She will be joined onstage by singer-songwriter Maia Sharp. Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose...
Stetson Bennett Closing in on Georgia History
Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett has pieced together a remarkable season thus far. He has already thrown for the most yards ever in his career in just 10 games and has even started to get his name thrown around in the Heisman trophy conversation. Now, with two regular season games remaining on ...
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
Recent BYU-Idaho graduate killed in Georgia, police arrest friend
Aaron William Davis was found stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia. Rome Police arrested his friend on suspicion of murder.
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee businessman dies at 96
A lifelong car enthusiast and NASCAR fan, Harold Garrett gave a simple and true line when he built engines for people in the racing industry. “He would tell them, ‘Speed cost money,’” recalled Oconee farmer Doug Dickens. “And then he’d ask them, ‘How fast do you want it to go?’”
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Oconee Enterprise
Oconee honors its veterans
The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation last Friday announced plans for Phase II of the memorial near the entrance of Oconee Veterans Park. This includes more space to honor Walls of Honor participants and a dedicated area for honoring POWs. There are three driving factors for developing an additional phase to...
Overcrowded shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend
LifeLine Animal Project, with nearly 3,000 pets in shelters and foster care, will hold free pet adoptions Nov. 25-28....
fox5atlanta.com
‘Reckless’ driver doing donuts kills store employee in Tucker parking lot
TUCKER, Ga. - Police say a "reckless" driver struck and killed a man in the parking lot of a shopping center on Lavista Road last week. FOX 5 has learned that man was an employee at a store inside the plaza, trying to stop the driver before someone got hurt.
Internet 'skull-breaker challenge' causes serious injury to teen with special needs; 2 girls charged
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage girls are facing charges after a boy with special needs was seriously injured during a dangerous internet challenge. Brandy Kendall said her son has a concussion and blurred vision, but most of all, he's heartbroken that he was humiliated. Kendall wants to warn other parents that this is happening.
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
17-year-old girl shot to death in drive-by was homecoming queen, JROTC captain
A 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting that also left a man in critical condition was her high school’s homecoming queen and captain her Jr. ROTC team. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where Towers High School junior Jaynee Chavez was shot to death in a drive-by Thursday night in front of her home.
DeKalb store manager hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts
A man who was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he tried to confront a reckless driver in DeKalb County, only to be hit by the car as it sped away, has died, police said.
Pair of K9s injured after crash with tractor-trailer in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two Georgia K9s are recovering after they were injured in an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Jeremy Prickett and his K9s Bella and Timo suffered minor injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
