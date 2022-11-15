ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Oconee Enterprise

Spartans cross country wins state title

CARROLLTON, GA–On Nov. 12, the Athens Academy boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished their seasons competing in the Georgia High School Association Class AA State Meet. It was the most successful state meet in school history, with the boys bringing home the state championship and the girls’ team finishing in second place.
SPARTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Stetson Bennett Closing in on Georgia History

Georgia's quarterback Stetson Bennett has pieced together a remarkable season thus far. He has already thrown for the most yards ever in his career in just 10 games and has even started to get his name thrown around in the Heisman trophy conversation. Now, with two regular season games remaining on ...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage

Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee businessman dies at 96

A lifelong car enthusiast and NASCAR fan, Harold Garrett gave a simple and true line when he built engines for people in the racing industry. “He would tell them, ‘Speed cost money,’” recalled Oconee farmer Doug Dickens. “And then he’d ask them, ‘How fast do you want it to go?’”
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
GEORGIA STATE
Oconee Enterprise

Oconee honors its veterans

The Oconee Veterans Memorial Foundation last Friday announced plans for Phase II of the memorial near the entrance of Oconee Veterans Park. This includes more space to honor Walls of Honor participants and a dedicated area for honoring POWs. There are three driving factors for developing an additional phase to...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound

A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BALDWIN, GA

