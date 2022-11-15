Read full article on original website
Yasiel Puig Pleads Guilty to Felony Charge After Placing Over 899 Illegal Sports Bets
Former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig has pleaded guilty to a federal charge for lying to federal law enforcement officials about bets he placed on sporting events in an illegal gambling operation. Puig placed over 899 bets on basketball, tennis and football games.
Former Dodger Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to feds about sports gambling ring
Former Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has agreed to plead guilty to lying to federal authorities investigating an illegal sports-gambling ring, according to court documents unsealed Monday. Puig, 31, will plead guilty to one count of making false statements, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, the...
