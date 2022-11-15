ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
Two Planes Collide as Spectators Watch in Horror at Dallas Airshow

A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas

The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you also love eating burger, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Two dead as WWII planes collide during Dallas air show

World Cup 2022: Who is Jesús Ferreira?

DALLAS — As you watch the World Cup, there's a significant Texas contingency in the United States men's national team (USMNT), including Jesús Ferreira. Here's a look at No. 9 for the USMNT. Who is Jesús Ferreira?. Jesús Ferreira is a forward for FC Dallas and has...
