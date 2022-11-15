ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usustatesman.com

Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation

On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
LOGAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kvnutalk

Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Logan River – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning in Logan. The accident was reported around 11 a.m. at 1600 E. Canyon Road. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a jogger was the first to find a white SUV upside down in the Logan River, west of First Dam. They called 911, who paged police officers from Logan City and Utah State, along with Logan City firefighters to the scene.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Lt. Gov. Henderson tours CAPSA after suffering personal tragedy – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will visit Logan on Wednesday to tour the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse facility here. “We invited her to tour, because CAPSA is considered among the best non-profit domestic violence service providers in Utah,” explained James Boyd, chief development officer for CAPSA. “We wanted to demonstrate the critical role community-based non-profits can provide.”
LOGAN, UT
KUTV

Donate to Davis School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Davis School District to collect donations on Friday, Nov. 18. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to...
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy