Logan gas line rupture causes evacuation
On Nov. 14 at around 4 p.m., the Logan City Fire Department was paged to respond to a ruptured natural gas line at 1400 N. 800 E. John Fullmer, the Logan City Fire Department battalion chief, responded to the call and said it was caused after a construction crew working on “core drilling” hit a “pretty significant” line, which was 5-8 inches in diameter and made of steel pipe.
PHOTOS: Structure fire kicks up in Weber Co.
A structure fire started in the city of Taylor in West Weber on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
Utah woman dies after SUV flips, crashes in Logan River
A woman was pronounced dead on Monday, Nov. 14 after crashing her car into the Logan River, according to the Logan Police Dept.
KUTV
Utah woman dies after SUV rolls down embankment, lands upside down in Logan River
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman has died after an SUV was found overturned in the Logan River. Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said they received a call at roughly 11 a.m. Monday from a jogger reporting a car in the river by 1600 East Canyon Road. He said when...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
KUTV
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
kvnutalk
Law enforcement release identity of woman killed in Monday crash near First Dam – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Law enforcement have released the identity of the 33-year-old Logan woman who died in Monday’s crash near First Dam. Jillian Segourney Wood was pronounced dead after being transported by ambulance to Logan Regional Hospital. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said Wood was driving a white...
kvnutalk
Woman dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Logan River – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning in Logan. The accident was reported around 11 a.m. at 1600 E. Canyon Road. Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said a jogger was the first to find a white SUV upside down in the Logan River, west of First Dam. They called 911, who paged police officers from Logan City and Utah State, along with Logan City firefighters to the scene.
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
No charges filed in July 4 parade death of Kaysville girl
No charges will be filed in the death of an 8-year-old Kaysville girl killed while participating in the town's July 4 parade, police announced.
kvnutalk
Lt. Gov. Henderson tours CAPSA after suffering personal tragedy – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will visit Logan on Wednesday to tour the Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse facility here. “We invited her to tour, because CAPSA is considered among the best non-profit domestic violence service providers in Utah,” explained James Boyd, chief development officer for CAPSA. “We wanted to demonstrate the critical role community-based non-profits can provide.”
KUTV
Donate to Davis School District for KUTV's Holiday Food Drive
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — The KUTV Eye on Your Money Holiday Food Drive happens the week of November 14-18. 2News will be in the Davis School District to collect donations on Friday, Nov. 18. Wages are not keeping up with inflation and working families all over Utah struggle to...
kjzz.com
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
KUTV
Investigation finds no wrongdoing in July 4 parade accident that killed 8-year-old
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation has found no wrongdoing by the driver of a vehicle that ran over and killed an 8-year-old girl during the July 4 parade in Kaysville, police said. That investigation into Macie Hill’s death also revealed “no shortcomings or mistakes by parade organizers or...
eastidahonews.com
Police reports detail vehicle-bicycle collision that leaves man on life support
PRESTON — A 25-year-old man has been on life support since a hit-and-run collision in Franklin County on Oct. 16. Christopher James Ward, of Smithfield, Utah, has been charged with felonies for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious injury and for the destruction of evidence, court documents show.
kslnewsradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing teen
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing teen. According to Det. Jeremy Jaques, 17-year-old Nathan Wallace left Morgan County Monday night around 8:15 p.m. His phone was found on the side of the road in Syracuse.
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
Ogden’s Christmas Village lights up after Thanksgiving
The traditional Christmas Village in the downtown Ogden Municipal Gardens will light up on Nov. 26.
