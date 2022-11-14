ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight

Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft

LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UTAH COUNTY, UT

