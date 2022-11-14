Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Police arrest Tooele man after victim found dead in possible domestic violence incident
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a police in Tooele responded to a call of an unconscious man who wasn't breathing, according to authorities. Dispatch fielded a call at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday about an unresponsive 60-year-old man at a home...
Gephardt Daily
One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight
Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate
A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.
kmyu.tv
Police: Both parents present when toddler fatally shoots himself by accident
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3-year-old boy died early Thursday morning after what appears to be an accidental shooting, police said. The incident happened shortly after midnight at an apartment complex in the area of Redwood Road and 5600 South. Detectives with the Taylorsville Police Department tell 2News that...
Gephardt Daily
Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
kmyu.tv
4 high school students arrested after high-speed chase ends with crash in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Four high school students were arrested after police say they led them on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Weber County. Chief Ryan Hadley with Pleasant View Police said it happened around noon Thursday, when four boys were allegedly chasing a girl on foot in the high school parking lot.
kmyu.tv
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest 2 for allegedly running gambling operation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police investigators have arrested two people and recovered illegal drugs, machines and a loaded firearm as part of an investigation into an illegal gambling operation. This investigation started on Oct. 27 when detectives learned illegal gambling...
Weber High School students in custody after leading police on chase
Four Weber High School students were taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in an accident.
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
kjzz.com
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
ksl.com
More alleged victims prompts more charges against unlicensed Utah eye doctor
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake eye doctor scheduled to go to trial in January on charges of performing surgeries while his license was suspended — leaving at least one patient blind — is now facing new criminal charges after more alleged victims were identified. Paul...
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
kmyu.tv
Officials investigating after SUV crashes into side of Roy salon, injuring one
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — One person was injured after an SUV crashed into the side of a business in Weber County. Officials responded to the scene on Tuesday at Joy’s Too Salon, located at 1930 W 4800 S in Roy. "The driver of a white SUV, an elderly...
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
kmyu.tv
16-year-old girl hit by car while crossing Centerville street dies from injuries
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing a Centerville street on Nov. 9. The family of Maya Staples announced that they would begin the process in donating her organs. She was pronounced brain dead Tuesday at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.
kmyu.tv
Police asking for public's help identifying truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night. 39-year-old Joel Lewis was crossing 7200 W at 3245 S in West Valley City, when police said he was hit by a truck and left to die.
