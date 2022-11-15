Read full article on original website
KARK
Hogs getting healthier to face No. 14 Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas lost to No. 7 LSU 13-10 on Saturday without two starters on offense, but Sam Pittman said Wednesday that pair should be back for No. 14 Ole Miss. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and right tackle Dalton Wagner are healthier this week and practicing. In addition defensive back Myles Slusher is back after serving a one-game suspension for a legal issue.
KARK
Dalton Wagner to return for Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE — Dalton Wagner missed the LSU game, but he will return for No. 14 Ole Miss on Saturday night. It’s only appropriate the talented Wagner returns since it’s also Senior Night at Razorback Stadium. This is his sixth season for the Razorbacks after signing with them in the Class of 2017. Sam Pittman is his third head football coach at Arkansas and Wagner said Tuesday things have changed since he signed out of Spring Grove (Ill.) Richmond Burton High School.
Sam Pittman Basically Says Hogs Open to Players in Transfer Portal
While he may not agree with it, he's embraced it now after NCAA opens door.
Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season
The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
KARK
Arkansas Soccer taking NCAA Tourney one game at a time
As the 3-seed Arkansas Soccer team get’s ready to play their second round match-up against 6-seed Ohio State Friday night, they understand a win means playing at home against on Sunday against the winner of 7-seed Mississippi State and Memphis. But they also understand they can’t look ahead any further than the game in front of them.
KARK
Warren Thompson leaves Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt senior wide receiver Warren Thompson has left the University of Arkansas team with two games remaining in the regular season. Thompson, a transfer from Florida State, came to Arkansas as a walk-on recruit, but was awarded a scholarship by Sam Pittman before he ever played a game. In 2021, Thompson played 13 games and started three games. He caught 19 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
Kiffin wary of Ole Miss’ Saturday night date in Fayetteville
Ole Miss coming to Arkansas after frustrating loss to Alabama
KARK
Arkansas women sign 5-star hoops prospect Scott
Arkansas women’s basketball program landed the signature of Winter Park (Fla.) St, John’s County Day 5-star point guard prospect Taliah Scott (5-9) on Tuesday. Scott is one of the nation’s top 10 players per ESPN and averaged 31.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game last season. She...
KARK
Neighbors Completes Signing Class for Arkansas Women’s Basketball
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors has added two more signees for the class of 2023. Junior college guard Carly Keats and Spaniard Cristina Sánchez are the final two in the class to sign, as announced on Wednesday. The 2023 signing class includes five talented signees who will play starting the 2023-24 season.
KARK
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take on Ole Miss this weekend in Razorback Stadium. It’s a big game for the Hogs as it’s a chance to get bowl eligible and senior night. Hear from Luke Jones, Dalton Wagner, Zach Williams and Bumper Pool in the...
KARK
Jimmy Smith among those nominated for Broyles Award
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ running back coach Jimmy Smith is among the nominees for the Broyles Award. Smith is in his third season at Arkansas as a member of Sam Pittman’s original staff. Smith came to Arkansas from Georgia State where he tutored the running backs in 2019. Prior to that he coached in high school including head coach at Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove from 2013-18.
bestofarkansassports.com
South Dakota State Brings Unsettling Hofstra-like Vibes into Tilt vs No. 9 Razorbacks
After turning in a defensive masterpiece on Friday, Arkansas basketball has shifted its focus to one of the country’s premier low-major programs. Getting a significant breather is a luxury South Dakota State doesn’t have. The Jackrabbits will have less than 24 hours to prepare for Wednesday’s 7 p.m....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston Nutt tells Arkansas fans to 'hang in there,' praises Sam Pittman
Houston Nutt has the same message for the Arkansas football team and its fans during an up-and-down 2022 season: hang in there. Nutt, who coached the Razorbacks from 1998-2007, spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. “I know, after last year, everybody gets excited, you win 9 games....
KARK
WATCH: Sam Pittman previews upcoming matchup with Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks host No. 14 Ole Miss this Saturday for their final home game of the year. It’s also a special game as it’s Senior Day. Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Monday to preview the matchup and give an...
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
247Sports
Latest on Nick Smith and how Arkansas has adjusted in his absence
It is no surprise that No. 9 Arkansas has jumped out to a 2-0 start to the regular season, but a pair of convincing wins out of the gates has certainly been a welcome development for a Razorback team that has been without star freshman guard Nick Smith, who has been in right knee management with no timetable for return.
KARK
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players recap 79-70 win over Tulsa
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Tulsa 79-70 on Monday night. With the win, the Razorbacks are now 3-0 on the year. Senior Erynn Barnum led the team with a career-high 27 points and 8 rebounds. Hear from Barnum, Rylee Langerman and head...
Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor
This story has been updated to reflect some editing changes. Charles Robinson became the first Black chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville on Wednesday. The UA board of trustees unanimously voted for him to take on the role following a months-long debate. Robinson had served as interim chancellor since August 2021 when he took […] The post Trustees elect University of Arkansas’ first Black chancellor appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
