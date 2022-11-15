Mike Mussina, Rhashan West-Bey, headline latest West Branch Sports Hall of Fame class

The two biggest names in local, professional baseball led a star-studded class into the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame as former Major League Baseball star Mike Mussina, joined Rhashan West-Bey, Williamsport Crosscutters' Director of Smiles, in the 2022 induction ceremony Sunday night at the Genetti Hotel.

Mike Mussina enjoyed an 18-year MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles (1991-00) and the New York Yankees (2001-08). He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. Mussina is graduate of Montoursville High School.

Rhashan West-Bey was inducted as Volunteer of the Year. West-Bey has been a volunteer for the Crosscutters since 2003 and has been a fixture at Historic Bowman Field. Easily the most popular person in the ballpark, as evidenced by the five bobbleheads, pins, plush dolls, and more that the team has produced in his likeness throughout the years. Rhashan has his own baseball card produced by Topps that was inserted into packs of its Pro Debut product in 2016.

Other inductees included:

Jason Bohn: Mifflinburg High School, professional golfer and two-time winner on the PGA tour.

Ron Bowes: Lock Haven High School and Lock Haven University, long time wrestling coach who earned a Lifetime Service Award from the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Joe Caruso: Lock Haven High School, baseball star at the University of Alabama and a 1997 draft pick by the Kansas City Royals.

Amanda Daneker: Loyalsock, three-time all-state catcher with the Lancers who went on to star and now coach at Coastal Carolina University.

Mat Neenan: Williamsport, Syracuse University, dominant football player at in both high school and college, also a heavyweight state champion in high school wrestling.

Mike "Ace" Parker: Lock Haven High School and Lock Haven University, football star as both player and a coach. Attended NFL training camps with both the NY Jets and the Atlanta Falcons.

Chevron Troutman: Williamsport, excelled at Pitt, then played 11 seasons of professional basketball in both Europe and South America.

George Way: Williamsport, Lock Haven University, legendary wrestler and coach.

Jess Zinobile: Lock Haven High School, St. Francis (Pa.) Drafted by the Sacramento Monarchs of the WNBA and played professionally in Spain.

Deceased inductees included....

Bill Blacksmith: Lock Haven University, NCAA national wrestling champion at 145 pounds in 1966. Also went on to a very successful coaching career.

Deb Holmes: Pioneering figure in Lycoming College's women's athletics, coaching tennis for over two decades, then establishing the women's basketball program and coaching that for its first seven years.

Tim Montgomery: Best known for his high school football coaching at Shamokin and then Williamsport High Schools, Montgomery was also a star football player at Penn State, being named second-team All-American in 1967.

The West Branch Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame featured each new member on their Facebook page. Read about them here !