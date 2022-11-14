ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVB

Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines

Emily Ratajkowski just gave a subtle nod to her new romance with Pete Davidson. While the 31-year-old model has yet to publicly comment on the relationship, on Monday, she liked a tweet by music icon, Dionne Warwick which read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next." The like came amid...
KTVB

'The Drew Barrymore Show' Is The Fastest-Growing Show in Daytime!

Drew Barrymore is the rebel of daytime talk shows! The Drew Barrymore Show is now the fastest-growing show on daytime television, adding almost half a million viewers year over year. Currently in its third season, the show has increased its total viewership by 70 percent this year, averaging 1.2 million...
KTVB

Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
KTVB

Luke Hemsworth Reacts to 'Westworld' Being Unexpectedly Canceled (Exclusive)

Luke Hemsworth was shocked to learn that Westworld would not be getting a fifth season. ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the actor at the premiere of his brother, Chris Hemsworth's, show Limitless, and he reacted to HBO's surprise cancelation. "You hope these things go forever, but everyone's got their own...
KTVB

Tim Allen Addresses 'Toy Story' Rumors After He's Spotted Out With Tom Hanks

Tim Allen says there is no cause for alarm after fans spotted him and Tom Hanks out together. During his appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Allen confirms that his friendship with Hanks goes beyond Toy Story. "Tom and I really became very close friends from Toy...
KTVB

Drake Earns 2 GRAMMY Nods Despite Refusing to Submit Solo Music

Drake earned two GRAMMY nominations on Tuesday morning, despite his outspoken refusal to submit his solo music for the 2023 awards season. Without his individual music at play, the singer is nominated for his featured work on two songs, both up for Best Rap Song -- "Churchill Downs" by Jack Harlow and "WAIT FOR U" by Future.
KTVB

USMNT Star Walker Zimmerman Is Ready to Meet Taylor Swift After Viral 'All Too Well' Clip (Exclusive)

U.S. Men's National Team star Walker Zimmerman knows all too well what it means to be a Swiftie!. Ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, new American soccer fans got to know Zimmerman through a viral clip the USMNT's official account shared on Twitter. In the clip, the soccer star takes to a microphone to belt the iconic bridge from Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her heartbreak hit "All Too Well."
KTVB

Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Natasha Defends Her Mom Amid 'Traditional Marriage' Comment Backlash

Natasha Bure is speaking out in defense of her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, in light of the Full House star's recent controversial comments. The 24-year-old daughter of Candace and her husband, Valeri Bure, took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo of herself with her parents and her brothers, Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, calling them her "favorite people in the entire world."
KTVB

GRAMMYs 2023: Meet the Best New Artist Nominees

The 2023 GRAMMY nominations were announced on Tuesday, and that means a brand new roster of Best New Artist nominees!. Always one of the most buzzed-about categories on music's biggest night, the GRAMMYs have been on a Best New Artist hot streak in recent years, with the last four winners of the award -- Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Olivia Rodrigo -- continuing to top the charts and earn more nominations after their introductory honors. Will the trend continue this year?
KTVB

'The Kardashians': Pete Davidson Makes On-Camera Debut, Recalls Kim Kardashian's Initial Rejection

Months after his real-life split from Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson made his on-camera debut on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians. As the sisters finally get ready to walk the Met Gala red carpet after three episodes of build up, Kim is in full Marilyn Monroe mode complete with her newly dyed blonde hair and her hotel museum room complete with Ripley's Believe It or Not artifacts from the late starlet.
FLORIDA STATE
KTVB

Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy