KTVB

Andrew Garfield Gets Candid About the Pressure to Have Kids Before 40

Andrew Garfield turns 40 in less than a year, and he doesn't feel the pressure to have children before reaching that milestone age because he's released himself "from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I'm 40." The Golden Globe winner opened up about the idea of reaching fatherhood...
'90 Day Fiancé's Patrick and Thaís Welcome First Child Together

Patrick and Thaís are officially parents! The 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on Nov. 15, they shared with TLC. The couple decided to name their baby girl Aleesi Ramone Mendes. In a statement to the network, they shared their happiness at welcoming their baby, who weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 18 inches long at birth.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Falling in Love With Sarah Michelle Gellar After 3 Years of Friendship (Exclusive)

Freddie Prinze Jr. has officially ended his decades-long hiatus from romantic comedies. The 46-year-old actor stars opposite Aimee Garcia in Netflix's new holiday movie, Christmas With You. The seasonal flick follows Angelina (Garcia), a pop star who's grappling with career burnout and escapes to a small town where she finds not only inspiration but a shot of love.

