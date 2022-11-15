Read full article on original website
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
WebMD
Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective
Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
ahajournals.org
Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk
The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
Medical News Today
Cholesterol: 6 heart health supplements may not be as effective as statins
A new study compares the effectiveness of so-called cholesterol-lowering supplements to a statin, rosuvastatin. While the statin lowered participants’ LDL cholesterol over a period of 28 days, the supplements performed no better than a placebo. It is important to note that the manufacturer of rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca, funded the study.
Medical News Today
Atrial fibrillation: Cannabis and other drugs linked to increased AFib risk
An observational study found associations between methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis use and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to non-users, the researchers’ analysis shows that the substances were individually associated with an increased risk of developing AFib after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors. Cannabis use was linked to a 35%...
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
KULR8
Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure
TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
Fish-oil and turmeric supplements probably won't help you lower your 'bad' cholesterol, study finds
Medication lowered "bad" cholesterol more than fish-oil supplements in a new study. Supplement use rose earlier in the pandemic, but studies indicate it doesn't prevent heart disease. Statins successfully lowered LDL in the study, are safe overall, and come with few side effects. Fish-oil supplements aren't going to lower cholesterol...
MindBodyGreen
Sleep Duration Is Linked To Cardiovascular Health, Studies Show
When you think about activities that actively support your heart health, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a HIIT exercise class or a long run to really "work out" those heart muscles. Or perhaps it's eating clean to prevent plaque buildup in your arteries. While these are certainly heart-healthy habits,...
Medical News Today
Mystery solved? How shingles can increase stroke risk
A new study solves a long-standing riddle: Why does getting shingles increase the risk of stroke?. Tiny exosomes appear to be the mechanism behind the connection. They contain proteins involved in clotting and the activation of platelets, which, in turn can result in strokes. A person’s increased risk of stroke...
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk
An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Even a mild case of COVID can put you at higher risk for blood clots and death, according to a new study
A nurse checks for possible thrombus in the ICU of the Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, Nov. 23, 2021, in Madrid. Loss of taste and smell. Fatigue. Brain fog. Ailments that can linger long after COVID have been well documented, and the list appears to be lengthening. Now scientists are adding...
Researchers Find New Drug Could Be A Game Changer For Those With High Cholesterol
Many people with high cholesterol use daily medications to decrease their cholesterol levels and avoid heart attacks. There hasn't historically been a prescription that specifically targets lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a harmful kind of cholesterol in the blood, but a new study may be changing that (via US News). The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and involves an experimental drug called olpasiran, is causing many scientists to be cautiously optimistic about how it could help people manage their cholesterol levels.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Healthline
What to Know About Menopause and the Risk of Heart Disease
Menopause may increase the risk of heart disease due to declining estrogen levels and other hormone-related factors. But you can lower your risk by managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. Menopause doesn’t cause heart disease. But there are certain heart disease risk factors...
cohaitungchi.com
What You Need to Know About Cholesterol When You Have Hypothyroidism
Thyroid problems can have a ripple effect throughout your body, including your cardiovascular system. In particular, people with hypothyroidism may have high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Here’s what you need to know about this potential danger. What Is...
Harvard Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"
