WebMD

Study Shows 6 Supplements Marketed for Cholesterol Are Ineffective

Nov. 7, 2022 – Six supplements commonly marketed for heart health had no effect on LDL (low-density lipoprotein, or “bad”) cholesterol in a newly published, placebo-controlled study. The supplements evaluated were fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice. The study tested a common...
ahajournals.org

Early Changes of Kidney Function Are a Tell for Heart Disease Risk

The estimated global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the adult population ranges from 8% to 16%.1 This includes people with low estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR <60 mL/min) and normal.2 Global prevalence rates of CKD are rising as a result of aging in the global population, with more diabetes, hypertension, and glomerulonephritis.2 Classification by the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO), divides patients into glomerular filtration rate categories G1 to G5 and 3 albuminuria categories A1 to A3 (Figure).3 The heat map indicates not only increased renal risk but also increased cardiovascular risk. Twenty years ago, GO demonstrated the striking association between lower eGFR levels and higher risks of death, cardiovascular events, and hospitalization in a large community‐based population from the Kaiser Permanente Renal Registry.4 The rate of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in CKD in people with increased cardiovascular risk is generally 10 fold that of progression to dialysis.5.
Medical News Today

Cholesterol: 6 heart health supplements may not be as effective as statins

A new study compares the effectiveness of so-called cholesterol-lowering supplements to a statin, rosuvastatin. While the statin lowered participants’ LDL cholesterol over a period of 28 days, the supplements performed no better than a placebo. It is important to note that the manufacturer of rosuvastatin, AstraZeneca, funded the study.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

Atrial fibrillation: Cannabis and other drugs linked to increased AFib risk

An observational study found associations between methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and cannabis use and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to non-users, the researchers’ analysis shows that the substances were individually associated with an increased risk of developing AFib after adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors. Cannabis use was linked to a 35%...
Medical News Today

Can turmeric lower cholesterol?

Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
ajmc.com

Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts

Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
KULR8

Study Compares 2 Common Diuretics Used in Heart Failure

TUESDAY, Nov. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with heart failure are often prescribed a diuretic or "water pill" to prevent fluid buildup. A new study has found that two often-prescribed medications work equally well at reducing deaths.
MindBodyGreen

Sleep Duration Is Linked To Cardiovascular Health, Studies Show

When you think about activities that actively support your heart health, what comes to mind? Maybe it's a HIIT exercise class or a long run to really "work out" those heart muscles. Or perhaps it's eating clean to prevent plaque buildup in your arteries. While these are certainly heart-healthy habits,...
Medical News Today

Mystery solved? How shingles can increase stroke risk

A new study solves a long-standing riddle: Why does getting shingles increase the risk of stroke?. Tiny exosomes appear to be the mechanism behind the connection. They contain proteins involved in clotting and the activation of platelets, which, in turn can result in strokes. A person’s increased risk of stroke...
MedicalXpress

Fatty liver disease may increase heart failure risk

An abnormal buildup of fat in the liver not caused by alcohol may greatly increase the risk of heart failure, according to new research. Nearly 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. has a condition known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD. Scientists already knew NAFLD can lead to permanent liver damage and increase the risk for atherosclerosis, when plaque builds up in the arteries.
Medical News Today

Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials

Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
cohaitungchi.com

The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol

Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Health Digest

Researchers Find New Drug Could Be A Game Changer For Those With High Cholesterol

Many people with high cholesterol use daily medications to decrease their cholesterol levels and avoid heart attacks. There hasn't historically been a prescription that specifically targets lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a harmful kind of cholesterol in the blood, but a new study may be changing that (via US News). The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and involves an experimental drug called olpasiran, is causing many scientists to be cautiously optimistic about how it could help people manage their cholesterol levels.
Hep

Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
Healthline

What to Know About Menopause and the Risk of Heart Disease

Menopause may increase the risk of heart disease due to declining estrogen levels and other hormone-related factors. But you can lower your risk by managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. Menopause doesn’t cause heart disease. But there are certain heart disease risk factors...
cohaitungchi.com

What You Need to Know About Cholesterol When You Have Hypothyroidism

Thyroid problems can have a ripple effect throughout your body, including your cardiovascular system. In particular, people with hypothyroidism may have high levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which can increase the risk of heart disease. Here’s what you need to know about this potential danger. What Is...
Harvard Health

Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?

Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"

