Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
Deltona woman attacks father, locks niece in bedroom, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A 28-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Monday after attacking her father and locking both herself and her niece in a bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home along Humphrey Boulevard Monday afternoon after receiving a call from...
Port Orange man selling late wife's Christmas collection to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Elves, Santas, snowmen, and the Grinch. If it had to do with Christmas, it was probably in Bryan Salisbury's wife's "Christmas Room." "She loves it, anything to do with Christmas. She would wear stuff with Christmas, anything with Christmas," Bryan said. He and Debbie married 34...
Pilot killed in Oak Hill plane crash was flying a homemade plane, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Venice man died after the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a tree Tuesday. Charles Alban had traded his plane for an experimental, homemade Monoplane earlier that day, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
Deputies seek help finding missing Ocklawaha woman
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger. Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Man faces murder charge in 2018 death of Orange County woman, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man already in prison for attempted murder is now facing charges in the 2018 death of an Orange County mother and grandmother, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Lee Story is now facing second-degree murder charges in...
12-year-old arrested after threatening mass shooting at Flagler middle school, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl was arrested in Flagler County Wednesday after deputies said she sent a threat via Snapchat to conduct a mass shooting at her middle school. According to the sheriff’s office, the sixth grader, who attends Indian Trails Middle School, sent the messages to...
Man kills Titusville motel owner, shoots self in head, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville motel owner is dead, and his accused killer is in the hospital with a self-inflicted wound after a shooting Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers the gunman had been staying at the Siesta Motel on South Washington Avenue. Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police...
Juveniles cleared in deadly shooting near Orlando high school, police ask for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. – Following the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old near Jones High School on Saturday, Orlando police have announced that four people found at the scene have been released from detainment. Three men — including 19-year-old Gamaine Brown — were shot at the Jones High School parking lot...
2 electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman who were electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, according to a GoFundMe account. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two encountered a downed power line in Conway during the storm on Thursday. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
Police increase patrols, traffic stops in DeLand’s south side after shootings surge
DELAND, Fla. – After what police are calling a surge in shootings in a DeLand neighborhood, police and other agencies have created a task force to crack down on criminals. DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger announced Wednesday the task force had already started work in the Spring Hill area of the city.
Orlando bike officer dragged during traffic stop, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police bike officer was hurt after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, the Orlando Police Department said. According to police, the bike officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Ave. in downtown around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
Homicide suspect in critical condition after shootout with Titusville police
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Titusville police said a shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a motel. Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, responding police found a man who'd been shot at the Siesta Motel. The man was later pronounced dead, according to the Titusville Police Department. At the Siesta Motel...
‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
