Volusia County, FL

click orlando

Man found dead on shoulder of road in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead on the shoulder of an Orange County road early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a passerby saw the man on the grass shoulder of South Westmoreland Drive — just north of 34th Street near Pineloch Elementary School — around 7:16 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Deltona woman attacks father, locks niece in bedroom, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 28-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Monday after attacking her father and locking both herself and her niece in a bedroom, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a home along Humphrey Boulevard Monday afternoon after receiving a call from...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Pilot killed in Oak Hill plane crash was flying a homemade plane, deputies say

OAK HILL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Venice man died after the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a tree Tuesday. Charles Alban had traded his plane for an experimental, homemade Monoplane earlier that day, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
VENICE, FL
click orlando

Apopka police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Apopka police officer was arrested Tuesday in Orlando on a charge of driving under influence, according to the Apopka Police Department. According to a news release, officer Sara Muni faces “additional charges related to the incident,” but Apopka police did not elaborate on what those charges may be.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Deputies seek help finding missing Ocklawaha woman

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a missing woman they believe may be in danger. Sabrina Lynn Sanclemente, 24, was last seen Sunday getting out of her boyfriend’s vehicle in the 9500 block of SE 183rd Ave in Ocklawaha, after the two had an argument, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
click orlando

Man kills Titusville motel owner, shoots self in head, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Titusville motel owner is dead, and his accused killer is in the hospital with a self-inflicted wound after a shooting Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers the gunman had been staying at the Siesta Motel on South Washington Avenue. Shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, police...
TITUSVILLE, FL
cw34.com

Florida pilot killed in crash after trading planes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot was killed after he collided into a tree. Deputies said he had just traded planes with another pilot. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Charles Alban, 73 , had just given up his plane for a Taylor Monoplane — an experimental homemade aircraft.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ride-along: Hurricane Nicole damage assessment in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials with the Florida Division of Emergency Management gave News 6 a look at the coastline in Daytona Beach Shores on Wednesday, nearly a week after Hurricane Nicole. “What it took was the combination punch of Hurricane Ian that came through. It did a lot...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando bike officer dragged during traffic stop, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police bike officer was hurt after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, the Orlando Police Department said. According to police, the bike officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Ave. in downtown around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

‘He took something so precious:’ Orlando shooting survivor grieves loss of daughter, 3 family members

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sharice Nesmith is grieving the death of her 4-year-old daughter Janice Serrano. The little girl was shot along with her grandmother and two aunts on Nov. 4. “They ask for their sister all the time, and they say, ‘Where’s Nini?’ and I try to change the subject because I don’t know how to tell them,” the 26-year-old mother of three said in tears about how she hasn’t told her two surviving children their sister passed away.
ORLANDO, FL

