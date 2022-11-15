ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: NC State lands commitment from Top 150 guard Trey Parker

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State has landed a commitment from Top 150 guard Trey Parker in the 2023 class. Parker made his commitment official on Wednesday evening shortly after taking an official visit to NC State back in October, giving the Wolfpack two commits for the 2023 class. The talented guard announced the commitment on his Instagram.
