How to cope with seasonal depression

By Olivia Proia
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
Is it really the winter weather that has you feeling down? Dr. Steven Dubovsky, the chair of the University of Buffalo Psychiatry Department, said seasonal affective disorder, or seasonal depression, is caused by shorter days and less light instead of bad weather.

“Many of us feel kind of gloomy and grouchy during the winter because it snows a lot or it’s cold,” Dr. Steven Dubovsky said.

Dr. Dobovsky said people who regularly struggle with depression feel their symptoms worsen in the winter months. He said some only experience depression during the colder, gloomier seasons.

“70% of people who are depressed feel more depressed in the winter, but they're depressed year round. With seasonal affective disorder, or seasonal depression, they're only depressed during the fall or winter,” Dr. Dubovsky said, “It's clearly caused by shorter days and decreased days.”

A Thriveworks study predicted seasonal depression will peak in November. This study also noted that online searches for the term "seasonal depression" are trending towards a 30% increase compared to last year.

Dr. Dubovsky said there best thing you can do to prevent yourself from feeling down in the winter months is to get a light that mimics daylight.

“Get an artificial bright light. The light has to be about the intensity of daylight, so 10,000 lux,” Dr. Dubovsky said.

However, Dr. Nicole Ferguson, a masters level clinician in marriage and family therapy, said there are other ways to get your mood up.

“Make sure that you're spending time with the people that you love, and that you're also coming up with ways to take care of yourself. If that means finding time for reading, finding time to listen to your favorite music, things that are going to boost your mood kind of outside of what you would typically do,” Dr. Ferguson said.

But if those tweaks don't work, and your symptoms get worse, she said it's time to seek professional help.

“If you're having difficulty getting out of bed, having a difficult time normally functioning, say getting to work, that is a cause for concern. Also if you're having any concerns with suicidal thoughts,” Dr. Ferguson said.

Dr. Dubovsky said the good news is depression is curable.

“It's a very, very treatable problem with about a 100% cure rate, particularly for seasonal depression. If you're feeling helpless, remember, it's going to go away no matter what you do. Seasonal depression goes away in the spring, so get it treated and don't suffer,” Dr. Dubovsky said.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

