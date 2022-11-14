Read full article on original website
Lina Hidalgo calls out 'dangerous' denials of Harris County election results
The judge took aim at District Attorney Kim Ogg's investigation into alleged 'irregularities' at polls.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County DA Kim Ogg launches 2022 election investigation, asks Texas Rangers to assist
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has opened an investigation into possible criminal conduct in the county’s administration of last week’s midterm election, when some polling places opened late and others ran out of ballot paper, among other issues. She also has asked state authorities to assist with the probe.
3 in custody after making 911 calls about fake active shooter at George Ranch HS, officials say
RICHMOND, Texas — Three students were detained after calling in a fake active shooter threat at George Ranch High School, according to Lamar CISD officials. The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond. According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the...
KENS 5
Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race
TEXAS, USA — The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Lesley Briones flipped the Harris County Commissioners Court. What’s next?
The former judge reveals her biggest priorities joining the body's bulletproof 4-1 Democrat majority.
iheart.com
Silicon Valley Censoring Harris County Elections Shenanigans
Today on Kenny Webster's daily afternoon radio show. Today's show includes Michael Quinn Sullivan (Texas Scorecard) and Holly Hansen (The Texan dot News) covering the latest from Austin, Harris County, and a lot more. Plus, is Disney destroying itself with wokeness?
Click2Houston.com
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Jury Acquits Man in Houston Officer's Road Rage Shootout Death
A jury in Houston acquitted a man Tuesday who said he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer. Robert Soliz was charged with murder for the death of police Sgt. Sean Rios, who was killed in a shootout while the sergeant was on his way to work.
Houston Chronicle
Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge
A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
10 homeless encampments within the city located by Tomball Police, chief says in presentation
In a town with no homeless shelters, a Tomball officials says it is hard to provide resources.
KWTX
Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In...
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash on US-90 in NE Harris County involving car, mobile home trailer
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say. The eastbound mainlanes of US-90 were blocked near Sheldon Road on Thursday morning but have since reopened. SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in...
Text messages between adoptive parents reveal new details in death of 7-year-old Spring boy, court documents show
HOUSTON — Court documents revealed new details after the adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home were arrested. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Jemaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested...
Click2Houston.com
No jail time again for repeat DWI offender who caused death of unborn child, documents show
HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender has been given probation again for driving around Houston’s streets while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. In a previous offense, Donna Kurtz caused a pregnant woman to lose her child, and, in her latest offense, a good Samaritan had to follow her home after seeing her driving irresponsibly on public roadways, according to court documents.
2 People KIlled In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Monday. The crash happened on the southbound lanes of West Sam Houston Parkway near the Richmond Avenue exit at around 2 a.m.
KLTV
Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
cw39.com
Sugar Land woman pleads guilty after stealing over $1 million from employer, DA says
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Sugar Land woman has pled guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer in an eight-year period, according to prosecutors from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. Mary McDonough, 42, pled guilty to felony theft and money laundering and was...
