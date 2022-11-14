ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KENS 5

Beto O’Rourke’s campaign reflects on failed governor race

TEXAS, USA — The leaders of Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for governor generally defended their strategy Monday, saying they made a valiant effort despite a formidable incumbent and national headwinds. At the same time, they said they were looking into a range of decisions they made on the way to an 11-percentage-point loss to Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Jury Acquits Man in Houston Officer's Road Rage Shootout Death

A jury in Houston acquitted a man Tuesday who said he fired in self-defense when he fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer. Robert Soliz was charged with murder for the death of police Sgt. Sean Rios, who was killed in a shootout while the sergeant was on his way to work.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas man dancing on top of 18-wheeler dies after slamming into bridge

A Texas man who jumped onto a moving 18-wheeler before starting to dance later died after slamming into a bridge, police say. The driver of the red Kenworth 18-wheeler had no knowledge that the man had climbed on top of the cargo portion of the truck, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Jose Hernandez, 31, was arrested in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on Nov. 9. Hernandez had been wanted since June 2021, after the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office issued two warrants for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child. In...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

No jail time again for repeat DWI offender who caused death of unborn child, documents show

HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender has been given probation again for driving around Houston’s streets while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. In a previous offense, Donna Kurtz caused a pregnant woman to lose her child, and, in her latest offense, a good Samaritan had to follow her home after seeing her driving irresponsibly on public roadways, according to court documents.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Man sentenced for killing Texas girlfriend pregnant with twins

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, a Virginia man who killed his Houston girlfriend after learning she was pregnant with twins, was sentenced to life in prison without parole following his capital murder conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. “This poor woman opened the door...
HOUSTON, TX

