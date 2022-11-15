ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
NBC Miami

Florida Gov. DeSantis Reacts to Trump's ‘DeSanctimonious' Comment as Feud Brews

After former president Donald Trump recently made comments criticizing and mocking Ron DeSantis, the newly re-elected Florida governor is firing back. In the final days of this year's midterm elections, Trump and DeSantis held dueling Florida rallies. At the former president's event, he unveiled his newest nickname for Gov. DeSantis, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'
POLITICO

Rick Scott tries to explain what went wrong for the GOP

Hello and welcome to Monday. Remember this?— On the eve of the election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was leading the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, went on Fox News and flatly predicted that the GOP would win control of the Senate and wind up with “at least 52” seats. “I think we’re going to get 52-plus,” Scott said.
