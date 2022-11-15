Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet...
Opinion: Governor DeSantis likes one thing about President Biden...his wallet that he uses to fund his pet projects
Governor DeSantis has been criticizing the Biden Administration for years now, but there is one thing that he likes about Potus: his wallet that has been used for a while now to fund his top projects and pet projects, writes Victor.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Ron DeSantis Accused of 'Blasphemy' by Former Republican Party Chair
Michael Steele called a new ad for Florida's GOP governor "insulting," saying "it tells you what this white Christian nationalism is all about."
‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad slams governor over incest report
“This is Florida under Ron DeSantis, children forced to give birth to children,” reads the ad.
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
Explainer: DeSantis would have to resign as governor if he launches a presidential bid
Ron DeSantis would have to resign as the governor of Florida if he were to launch a presidential bid for 2024. However, it is a little more complex than that. Let's talk about it...
As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower
Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".
Trump says DeSantis should be reelected one day after labeling him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Former President Trump at a Sunday rally told Floridians they should reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just one day after Trump had nicknamed his potential 2024 rival “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. Trump held the rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) reelection bid, but DeSantis, who will appear alongside Rubio...
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”. Trump has warned Florida’s...
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Trump says Florida Gov. DeSantis is an 'average governor,' takes credit for first term victory
Former President Donald Trump is hearing footsteps. That's the only explanation for a long-winded rant he posted to his personal social media platform Truth Social following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' landslide victory in the midterms. DeSantis' shellacking of challenger Charlie Crist was cause for celebration for the GOP writ large,...
DeSantis vs. Trump: WPTV gets voice of the voters
The news of former President Trump running for the Oval Office in 2024 is sending waves through the Republican party in Florida, with speculation that Gov. Ron DeSantis could also seek the nomination.
NBC Miami
Florida Gov. DeSantis Reacts to Trump's ‘DeSanctimonious' Comment as Feud Brews
After former president Donald Trump recently made comments criticizing and mocking Ron DeSantis, the newly re-elected Florida governor is firing back. In the final days of this year's midterm elections, Trump and DeSantis held dueling Florida rallies. At the former president's event, he unveiled his newest nickname for Gov. DeSantis, calling him 'Ron DeSanctimonious.'
GOP picks up Florida congressional seats, dominates Tampa Bay
Florida is poised to send 20 Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives, an increase of four from the current delegation — and a help to the GOP’s bid to control Congress. National Republicans saw Tampa Bay’s open seats as a path toward reclaiming control of Congress in...
POLITICO
Rick Scott tries to explain what went wrong for the GOP
Hello and welcome to Monday. Remember this?— On the eve of the election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who was leading the campaign arm of Senate Republicans, went on Fox News and flatly predicted that the GOP would win control of the Senate and wind up with “at least 52” seats. “I think we’re going to get 52-plus,” Scott said.
Trump continues to attack DeSantis because he feels 'under siege,' says columnist
A columnist says that the reason Donald Trump has been relentlessly attacking Governor DeSantis is because he gets the impression that he is under siege, and his supporters have picked this up too.
