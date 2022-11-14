It may have “commerce” in its name, but the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce has more than business on its mind, and in its heart. That couldn’t have been more evident than at the chamber’s Community Nonprofit Awareness Event held Nov. 3 at Elks Lodge #2284 in New Port Richey. At what it hopes to be the first of many such annual gatherings, the chamber brought together a variety of nonprofit groups in the area so that they could let the public, and one another, know of their activities and, hopefully, network and coordinate to provide more services to area residents.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO