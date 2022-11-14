Read full article on original website
FDLE investigating fatal shooting of man by HCSO deputy
FDLE investigating fatal shooting of man by HCSO deputy. A man fatally shot in a deputy-involved shooting on Nov. 11 has been identified, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Office closures for Hernando County government on Thanksgiving
BROOKSVILLE -- The following Hernando County offices/services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving:. Hernando County Transit will not be providing service on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving – services will be provided as normal on Friday, Nov. 25.
Dog park to close for tree removal
BROOKSVILLE -- Hernando County Parks and Recreation will be temporarily closing the Rotary Centennial Dog Park at 10375 Sandlor St. in Spring Hill from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 21, through Tuesday, Nov. 22. The temporary closure is due to a scheduled tree removal. The Rotary Centennial...
Free food distribution to take place Thursday, Nov. 17
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County Inc. and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution. The next food distribution event will be at Holiday Bible Church on Thursday,...
The Nature Coast Fishin' Report: Fishing from shore should start paying off
There are times of the year when fishing from shore along the Nature Coast may be a better play. That time begins now. Nights are cooler and Gulf temperature have fallen dramatically from all the rain and cooling winds of Tropical Storm Nicole, so the coming days should see a big uptick in action in residential canals, creeks, off seawalls and in backwaters for redfish, snook, trout, black drum, mangrove snapper and sheepshead. Live shrimp is the go-to bait, though frozen shrimp works just as well for snapper, sheepshead and drum.
Court’s Adoption Day celebrates families who finalized adoptions Nov. 7
Eleven families legally adopted 17 children and the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court held a celebration for them at Pasco County’s 12th Annual Adoption Day at the courthouse Nov. 7. All of the children were adopted by their foster parents. Erica Riggins, public information officer for the city of St....
U.S. Small Business Association offering loans to cover storm losses
NEW PORT RICHEY — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to Pasco County homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations that suffered or are suffering economic losses after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. Two types of loans are available, Stephen Clark, Public Affairs specialist with...
Turkey Trot returns but to new location
LUTZ — Each year, hundreds of runners line up to participate in the Wiregrass Wobble Turkey Trot for a gobblin’ good time – some are even dressed in the Thanksgiving spirit as pilgrims. This year, on Thursday, Nov. 24, fans of the annual race won’t be disappointed...
Bingo! Chamber Ambassadors raise $2,400 for local charities
It may have “commerce” in its name, but the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce has more than business on its mind, and in its heart. That couldn’t have been more evident than at the chamber’s Community Nonprofit Awareness Event held Nov. 3 at Elks Lodge #2284 in New Port Richey. At what it hopes to be the first of many such annual gatherings, the chamber brought together a variety of nonprofit groups in the area so that they could let the public, and one another, know of their activities and, hopefully, network and coordinate to provide more services to area residents.
