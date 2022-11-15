ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Blue Bloods reign at Champions Classic: Takeaways from a great night of hoops

INDIANAPOLIS — For six hours on Tuesday night, Indianapolis hosted one big college basketball party. "That was incredible. It's what the Champions Classic is about, the blue bloods going at it," said Jalen Wilson inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Kansas superstar and reigning national champion was exactly right.
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller

Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out. Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18...
