San Luis Obispo, CA

4-vehicle crash along Highway 101 slows traffic through San Luis Obispo

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAfUC_0jAsCIHE00

California Highway Patrol is responding to a four-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo Monday evening.

The crash happened at 5:28 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Los Osos Valley Road off-ramp.

According to CHP, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 5:45 p.m., CHP is reporting no injuries in the crash.

Traffic through San Luis Obispo is backed up due to the crash. First responders are on-scene working to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

