First responders from SLO, Santa Barbara counties participate in emergency drill

First responders from departments across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties participated in an interagency, all-hazard incident management team drill on Monday.

The teams were established to respond to emergencies such as wildfires, other natural disasters, and public health crises as well as large planned events.

On Monday, the teams from both counties worked together to manage and mitigate a simulated wildfire scenario off Highway 166 along the county line.

"It's just all the way around good training for us to be more proficient at our job when the incident occurs," said Toni Davis, CAL FIRE Public Information Officer.

Davis says the training is vital for communications and job efficiency.

More than 40 local first responders participated in the drill.