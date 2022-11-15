Climate activists threw black paint onto Gustav Klimt’s Death and Life painting at the Leopold Museum in Vienna, Austria, on Tuesday, 15 November.Letze Generation Austria claimed responsibility for the action.“People still searching and drilling for new oil and gas have blood on their hands – and no amount of sponsoring will ever wash that blood off. There can be no clean art with dirty money involved,” a group statement said.The protest follows a similar Just Stop Oil protest at London’s National Gallery, in which soup was thrown over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Just Stop Oil throw orange paint over offices of Barclays and Shell in AberdeenCop27: Activists protest at climate summit and around the worldClimate activists cycle on runway of Amsterdam airport and block jets from taking off

