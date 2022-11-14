Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
Gladwyne VFW building.Image via Joe Renner at GoFundMe. The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek.
PennDOT announces plans display for PA 419 culvert project in Berks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a virtual plans display for a project to replace a culvert over Mill Creek on PA 419 in Tulpehocken Township, Berks County. The purpose of the plans display is to provide details and collect community comments regarding the proposed...
This Bucks County Township Just Approved Over 100 New Townhomes to be Built
The township's planning commission has approved of the new development of houses in the area. A Bucks County township has just approved the construction of over 100 new houses in a nearby development, as well as other building plans. Kari Dimmick wrote about the recent housing development for WFMZ 69 News.
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern
Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
Doylestown Bakery Celebrates Local Entrepreneurship, Small Businesses on Third Anniversary of Their Opening
The Bucks County bakery is supporting local businesses in celebration of three years in Doylestown. A Bucks County bakery is celebrating three years of business by commemorating the spirt of entrepreneurship and local businesses. Le Macaron, a bakery in Doylestown that focuses on its namesake dessert item, recently posted support...
City announces street closures ahead of downtown holiday parade
Over 75 area organizations are set to march down Penn Street Saturday, November 19, in the annual Reading Holiday Parade. The parade steps off from 11th and Penn at 10am and features 7 area high school marching bands, the Woodland String Band, which performs annually in the Mummer’s Day Parade, floats, dance groups, and more.
Cobbs Creek Golf Course Restoration Plan Back on Track
Some of the trees cut down on the property of Cobbs Creek Golf CourseImage via Kimberly Paynter, WHYY. Renovating the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course, which rests in Upper Darby and West Philadelphia, appears to be back on track, writes Sophia Schmidt for WHYY.
Berks center examines how telephone poles can help stop the spotted lanternfly
The Penn State Berks Center for the Agricultural Sciences and a Sustainable Environment is studying the role that telephone poles can play in monitoring and eradicating the invasive spotted lanternfly. The CASSE continues to be one of the main research sites surveying effective procedures in the control of the invasive...
Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development
At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
Antique Store in Sellersville Set to Appear on “Pawn Stars”, Showcase Their Rare Finds
The Sellersville shop will be featured in an episode of the popular show.Image via The Pickers Junction. An antique store in Bucks County will soon be featured on one of the most popular television programs in the entire country. Michele Haddon wrote about the local shop in the Bucks County Courier Times.
Deer Hunt Set in State Park
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- A one-day shotgun hunt for antlered and antlerless deer is set for Nov. 30 at Tyler State Park here, with a late-season four-week archery hunt scheduled to begin next month – annual events at the 1,700-acre site to “help maintain balance within the park’s ecosystem,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced.
Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Composer, to be Turned Into Museum Celebrating his Legacy
The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world.Image via Grace Alfiero. A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre.
Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad. The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown. The...
El Limon’s grand opening is imminent
El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, has expanded to more than 20 locations since it was founded in 2010, and Glenside has offered to host its most recent branch. Wesley Development Group, owned by Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke, owns a number of...
Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown
One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
Heart Attack Fells Former President of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry, Passionate Dog Advocate
Entrepreneur-financier-activist Betty Ann White, 56, was taken by an Oct. 19 heart attack. Among many roles, she was president and managing member of Glenside’s Wissahickon Stone Quarry. Gary Miles’ retrospective of her eclectic life ran in The Philadelphia Inquirer. White was a lifelong Phila. resident. Her career path...
Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement
CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
Airport Just Outside of Bucks County Makes the Top of the List for the Worst Flight Delays in the Country
The local airport is one of the worst when it comes to flight delays.Image via iStock. Just a stone’s throw from Bucks County, one major airport has recently made the list for having some of the worst delays in the country. Isabel Sepulveda wrote about the airport for Stacker.
Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer
Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
