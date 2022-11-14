ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

VISTA.Today

Vanguard Purchases 25-Acre Property in Malvern

Investment company Vanguard is expanding its presence at the mammoth office building at 1400 Atwater Drive in Malvern. The 300,000 square foot building overlooks a 60-acre lake and can hold up to 1,700 Vanguard employees, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The sale between Vanguard and Equus Capital...
MALVERN, PA
Berks Weekly

City announces street closures ahead of downtown holiday parade

Over 75 area organizations are set to march down Penn Street Saturday, November 19, in the annual Reading Holiday Parade. The parade steps off from 11th and Penn at 10am and features 7 area high school marching bands, the Woodland String Band, which performs annually in the Mummer’s Day Parade, floats, dance groups, and more.
READING, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Newtown supervisors approve Toll Brothers development

At its November meeting, Newtown supervisors unanimously approved the preliminary final plan for 45 single-family homes located at 435 Durham Road and 107 Twining Bridge Road. Newtown AOP (Toll Brothers) settled with the township earlier this year after the company brought litigation when the board of supervisors denied their original plan back in 2019.
NEWTOWN, PA
Gregory Vellner

Deer Hunt Set in State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- A one-day shotgun hunt for antlered and antlerless deer is set for Nov. 30 at Tyler State Park here, with a late-season four-week archery hunt scheduled to begin next month – annual events at the 1,700-acre site to “help maintain balance within the park’s ecosystem,” the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, has announced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Colebrookdale RR adds Pottstown trips to holiday schedule

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — This will be a holiday season like none other for the Colebrookdale Railroad. The Berks County-based tourist railroad announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, it will offer roundtrip train excursions out of the Steel River Station at 61 W. King St. in Pottstown. The...
POTTSTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

El Limon’s grand opening is imminent

El Limon, one of the region’s most popular Mexican restaurants, has expanded to more than 20 locations since it was founded in 2010, and Glenside has offered to host its most recent branch. Wesley Development Group, owned by Mark Irwin, Ken Buchholz, and Kevin Burke, owns a number of...
GLENSIDE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Ever-Expanding in Bucks County, Wawa Celebrates the Opening of Their Latest Location in Levittown

One of Bucks County’s most popular food and fuel stops will be celebrating the grand opening of their latest location this week. Wawa has announced that their latest location will being opening in Levittown on Nov. 17. The new spot will be located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road and will host a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 AM, one hour after their initial opening time.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Town Tap Unaffected by Announcement

CONSHOHOCKEN PA – Conshohocken Brewing Co., which operates the Town Tap in Phoenixville and four other serving locations, announced on Facebook its plans to close its Town Tap in Haverford on Nov. 27 (2022; Sunday). It did not explain why. The Haverford site has been in operation since 2018, according to the Breweries in PA website.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

Vision for Granite Run Mall Starting to Become Clearer

Previously a shopping mecca for the area, Granite Run Mall is long past its sell-by date, making the new mixed-development project a much-needed step toward revitalization, writes Leslie Krowchenko for the Daily Local News. The new development by BET Investments of Horsham includes shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues. It also...
HORSHAM, PA
