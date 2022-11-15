ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ to help Arizona Dems in midterms

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “did nothing” to help Arizona Democrats in the midterm elections. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating, raising money for them, for our senators, for everyone up and down the ticket. We fought as a team in Arizona, and we won. Sen. Sinema was nowhere to be found — at all,” Gallego said on MSNBC’s “American Voices.”
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Cries Foul After Kari Lake Loses Arizona Governor Race: 'Really Bad'

Donald Trump has expressed the unsubstantiated belief that election irregularities cost Kari Lake the Arizona governor's race. Lake, the latest Trump-endorsed 2020 election denier to have lost their midterm election, was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs nearly one week after the November 8 polls opened after mail-in ballots were slowly counted in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

The most revealing part of Trump’s 2024 announcement

On Tuesday, Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for 2024. The announcement came one day after he defied the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena for testimony about the U.S. Capitol insurrection his supporters attempted. Trump’s announcement Tuesday didn't have a backlit entrance or a bizarre descent on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.
Deseret News

Trump speaks out on voting machine issues in Arizona county

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to post his concerns about a polling location in Arizona facing problems. “Only Republican areas? WOW! Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster,” Trump said on Truth Social. During the 2020 elections, Arizona flipped...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Sen. Murphy: It makes a difference to have a 51 vs. 50 seat Democratic majority

The U.S. Senate having a 51 vs. 50 seat Democratic majority makes a difference, Sen. Chris Murphy explains, regarding passing legislation and whether ideas move out of committee. Sen. Chris Murphy joins Joy Reid to discuss this, and the need for gun reform, in the wake of the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC

Lawrence: Trump wrongly thinks running again will shield him from DOJ

With the 2022 midterm elections over, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new filings in the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents that Donald Trump took to his Florida residence, and explains why Trump’s announcement that he is running for president in 2024 won’t protect him from charges the Justice Department might file.Nov. 16, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Election denier loses AZ Gov. race

NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs

More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
MSNBC

NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives

Watch the moment NBC News projects that the Republican party takes back control of the House of Representatives. NBC News Chief Political Analyst Steve Kornacki joins Ari Melber with the breaking news update. Nov. 17, 2022.

