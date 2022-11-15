Read full article on original website
Related
Gallego says Sinema ‘did nothing’ to help Arizona Dems in midterms
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) “did nothing” to help Arizona Democrats in the midterm elections. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating, raising money for them, for our senators, for everyone up and down the ticket. We fought as a team in Arizona, and we won. Sen. Sinema was nowhere to be found — at all,” Gallego said on MSNBC’s “American Voices.”
Fact Check: Was Arizona's Katie Hobbs 'Twice-Convicted' of Racism?
Kari Lake, the Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate, has accused her Democratic opponent of racism.
Kari Lake branded a ‘clown’ by Arizona’s Republican attorney general
Kari Lake calls Steve Bannon a ‘modern day George Washington’ at Arizona rally. Far-right Republican Kari Lake is locked in a tight contest for governor of Arizona – but it appears she will not be able to count on the support of the state’s Republican attorney general any time soon.
Trump Cries Foul After Kari Lake Loses Arizona Governor Race: 'Really Bad'
Donald Trump has expressed the unsubstantiated belief that election irregularities cost Kari Lake the Arizona governor's race. Lake, the latest Trump-endorsed 2020 election denier to have lost their midterm election, was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs nearly one week after the November 8 polls opened after mail-in ballots were slowly counted in the state.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
‘For once we agree’: Kari Lake mocked after tweeting that Arizonans know ‘BS when they see it’
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continues to refuse to concede her race against Katie Hobbs, which was called by numerous news networks Monday evening after a batch of votes from Maricopa County further solidified her opponent’s lead. Now, the Republican’s defiant message for her followers on Twitter is being...
'It's looking better for Democrats': See where key Senate races stand right now
CNN's John Berman breaks down where the votes are trending in the Nevada and Arizona Senate races.
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
MSNBC
The most revealing part of Trump’s 2024 announcement
On Tuesday, Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for 2024. The announcement came one day after he defied the House Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena for testimony about the U.S. Capitol insurrection his supporters attempted. Trump’s announcement Tuesday didn't have a backlit entrance or a bizarre descent on...
MSNBC
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’
NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.
Trump speaks out on voting machine issues in Arizona county
Former President Donald Trump took to social media to post his concerns about a polling location in Arizona facing problems. “Only Republican areas? WOW! Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster,” Trump said on Truth Social. During the 2020 elections, Arizona flipped...
MSNBC
Sen. Murphy: It makes a difference to have a 51 vs. 50 seat Democratic majority
The U.S. Senate having a 51 vs. 50 seat Democratic majority makes a difference, Sen. Chris Murphy explains, regarding passing legislation and whether ideas move out of committee. Sen. Chris Murphy joins Joy Reid to discuss this, and the need for gun reform, in the wake of the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Lawrence: Trump wrongly thinks running again will shield him from DOJ
With the 2022 midterm elections over, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new filings in the Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents that Donald Trump took to his Florida residence, and explains why Trump’s announcement that he is running for president in 2024 won’t protect him from charges the Justice Department might file.Nov. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Election denier loses AZ Gov. race
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs wins Arizona’s race for governor, defeating Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake. It comes as Trump is expected to announce his 2024 bid for president on Tuesday. Meantime, the Jan. 6th committee is weighing further action after Trump failed to appear for his deposition. And former Vice President Pence speaks out about the Capitol riot.Nov. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Officials reportedly think they know why Trump took classified docs
More than two months after the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, a core question has gone largely unanswered: What exactly was Donald Trump thinking?. Based on everything we’ve learned, it appears the former president improperly took highly sensitive materials, stored them at his glorified country club, ignored appeals to return the documents, and allegedly interfered with efforts to retrieve them. What’s been far less clear is why the Republican did this.
CNBC
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee subpoena for phone records of Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward
The Supreme Court rejected a request by Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward to block her phone records from being subpoenaed by the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The denial sets the stage for the House committee to obtain those records from her T-Mobile account. The...
Katie Hobbs projected winner of Arizona governor race
The race for Arizona governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate, Kari Lake has been in the national spotlight, punctuated by volatile rhetoric.
Mark Kelly Declared Arizona Senate Seat Winner; Democrats One Seat Away From Upper Chamber Control, Nevada Still Undecided
Mark Kelly has been elected to a full six-year term in the U.S. Senate for the state of Arizona. The incumbent’s close victory puts the Democrats one vital step closer to continuing to control the upper chamber. Three days after the midterm elections, CNN, NNC and others declared the...
MSNBC
NBC projects GOP wins control of the House of Representatives
Watch the moment NBC News projects that the Republican party takes back control of the House of Representatives. NBC News Chief Political Analyst Steve Kornacki joins Ari Melber with the breaking news update. Nov. 17, 2022.
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in high-stakes race for governor in Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. Hobbs' victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground state and a rebuke to a prominent election denier — although the closeness of the contest left the result up in the air for nearly a week.
Comments / 0