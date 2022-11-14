ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Groesbeck Journal

Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks

A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
GRANBURY, TX
Fairfield Recorder

Persistence and a little trickery help archer close the deal with evasive East Texas buck

Persistence and a little trickery help archer close the deal with evasive East Texas buck Matt Williams Tue, 11/15/2022 - 21:20 Image Persistence and a little trickery help archer LEFT: Graham Breeden of Terrell arrowed the heavy 11-pointer he called “Browser” while hunting from a ground blind on the family’s 1,100 cattle ranch in Kaufman County. The buck...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS DFW

Sunny skies before a cold front slides into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Thursday we're expecting a "warmer" day with highs in the upper 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it.  Why you ask? We're tracking colder weather this weekend and even a chance for a few flurries.A cold front will slide through North Texas Friday. We'll see increasing clouds in the area with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.As the colder air settles in, some moisture from our south will also push north toward our area. With this weather setup in mind, there's a chance that parts of North Texas could see some flurries...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Large earthquake shakes West Texas

MENTONE, Texas (KTEN) -- The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook West Texas just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake had a depth of 5 to 6 miles. People reported feeling the earthquake as far away as southeastern New Mexico and Midland, Texas. As of 5:30...
MIDLAND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Fall and Winter Lawn Care

Curious about the best things you can do to care for your lawn in the fall and winter seasons? You do still need to water, but how much is enough in the cooler months? Should you aerate once or twice a year? The answers to some common questions are below.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Invasive tree-killing beetle spreading devastatingly quick through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive tree-killing beetle, has been spreading across East Texas rapidly, already killing millions of trees. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the beetle has been confirmed to be killing trees in 11 counties in Texas, with five of those being added to the list just this year alone.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to See Multiple Meteor Showers In North Texas This Week

WHEN TO WATCH THE LEONIDS METEOR SHOWER IN NORTH TEXAS. The Leonids Meteor Shower is expected to peak, Thursday night into Friday morning. The Leonids are coming from the constellation Leo the Lion in the east, but they should be visible across the entire sky. The meteors are small bits...
TEXAS STATE

