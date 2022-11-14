NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Thursday we're expecting a "warmer" day with highs in the upper 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it. Why you ask? We're tracking colder weather this weekend and even a chance for a few flurries.A cold front will slide through North Texas Friday. We'll see increasing clouds in the area with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.As the colder air settles in, some moisture from our south will also push north toward our area. With this weather setup in mind, there's a chance that parts of North Texas could see some flurries...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO