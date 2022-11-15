Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
104.1 WIKY
Philippines central bank raises policy rate by 75 bps
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank raised its key policy rate by 75 basis points on Thursday. The move was widely expected after Governor Felipe Medalla said on Nov. 3 that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas needed to match the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 75 bps rate hike earlier this month.
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong’s August-October unemployment eases to 3.8%, improving for 6th straight period
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3.8% in the August-October quarter, improving for the sixth consecutive period as economic activities revive in an easing COVID situation, the government said on Thursday. In the July-September period, the unemployment rate stood at 3.9%. “As...
El Salvador says China offered to buy all its foreign debt as the nation looks to avoid default
China offered to help El Salvador refinance its foreign debt, El Salvador's Vice President Felix Ulloa told Bloomberg. But he said El Salvador still needs to tread carefully: "We are not going to sell to the first bidder, we need to see the conditions." S&P Global Ratings gave El Salvador...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Motley Fool
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
China announced more measures to support its troubled property market. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person Monday. E-commerce giant Alibaba reported that 2022 Singles' Day sales were flat compared to last year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Australia's central bank to limit forward guidance on interest rates
SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank intends to limit its use of forward guidance on policy after its usage during the pandemic drew criticism when rates were raised much earlier than previously envisaged.
104.1 WIKY
German wholesale price rise slows in October
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s wholesale prices grew more slowly in October, with a rise of 17.4% year on year, although the cost of many raw materials and intermediate products remained high, according to data released on Tuesday. On the previous month, wholesale prices fell by 0.6%, the federal...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, FX extend losses; Philippines, Indonesia c.banks hike rates
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies extended falls on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data overnight strengthened the dollar, while central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia hiked interest rates in line with expectations. U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, indicating consumer spending...
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 13% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 15.5% after reporting weak financial results. Macy’s, which reports its financial results on Thursday, fell 7.5%.
104.1 WIKY
Polish rates may remain at current level for many months, says c.banker Maslowska
WARSAW (Reuters) – There is a chance that Polish interest rates could stay at their current levels for many months, central banker Gabriela Maslowska wrote in an article published by Radiomaryja.pl. The National Bank of Poland (NBP) left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% in November, second...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine inflation to hit 30% by year-end – deputy cenbank governor
LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday inflation in the war-torn country would hit 30% by year-end and stay elevated next year. However, tight monetary policy would help manage price pressures in the months to come, Rozhkova added, speaking during the Ukrainian...
CNBC
Dollar loses ground after economic data boosts risk appetite
The U.S. dollar lost ground to other currencies after U.S. economic data provided further evidence that inflation was starting to ease. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday echoed weekend comments by Fed Governor Christopher Waller that interest rates need to keep rising to battle inflation. The U.S. dollar lost...
104.1 WIKY
UK banks say consumer safeguard could backfire in cost of living crisis
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s banks are proactively helping customers hit by the cost of living crisis, but implementing a new “consumer duty” on time could exclude vulnerable consumers from help, banking industry body UK Finance said on Wednesday. Consumers are grappling with inflation at a 41-year...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops from 1-week high on Ukrainian corridor hopes; soybeans ease
* Wheat falls from 1-wk high on expectations of Ukrainian exports * Chicago soybeans, corn down after closing higher on Tuesday (Updates prices, adds detail) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat slid for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, retreating from the previous day's one-week high, as prices were pressured by hopes of an extension of a Black Sea export deal despite reports of missiles hitting Poland. Soybeans and corn prices eased after closing higher on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Fed's Waller warns on inflation
Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday, unwinding some of last week's big price gains, after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank would not soften its stance on inflation. Last week, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes saw their largest weekly price gain since March 2020...
Treasury market liquidity crunch could derail the Federal Reserve's policy, New York Fed chief says
"If the Treasury market isn't functioning well, it can impede the transmission of monetary policy to the economy," said the New York Fed's president.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked with the Fed likely to stop tightening soon
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel believes the stock market has bottomed and bond yields have peaked. Siegel told CNBC on Tuesday that last week's CPI report and this week's PPI data move up the schedule of a Fed pivot. "They're probably going to go 50 basis points, but that should be...
