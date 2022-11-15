Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of Charleston, West Virginia, murder pleads not guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of murder in Kanawha County has pleaded not guilty in court. Meeko M. Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, appeared in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Nov. 16, pleading not guilty to charges of First Degree Murder and Use or Presentation of a Firearm During the […]
West Virginia city votes to continue lawsuit against problematic bar
Huntington City Council met Monday evening to discuss this issue of moving forward with a declaration of public nuisance against the Premier Pub and Grill.
West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
WSAZ
Man sentenced for shooting man during argument
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
West Virginia woman named ‘Sunshine’ pleads guilty to carrying gun during drug crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A 40-year-old Huntington woman pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday for carrying a gun during and in relation to a drug crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says the woman, named Sunshine Amanda Taylor sold a shotgun and about six grams of fentanyl worth $1,350 to an anonymous informant on […]
WSAZ
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
Trial underway for man accused of murder in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The trial of a man accused of murdering another man is underway in Mason County, West Virginia. Anthony Ray Yester faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 41-year-old Paul Wesley Matheny, of Leon, whose body was found in the back of a pick-up truck in a secluded area […]
WSAZ
Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
Man accused of West Virginia, Ohio murders indicted in Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A Meigs County grand jury has indicted a man accused of murders in both Ohio and West Virginia. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney said that Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for aggravated murder and murder in the death of Dwayne Qualls on Sept. 30, 2022. He was arrested […]
WSAZ
Bar surrenders liquor license after deadly shooting, string of violence
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A bar under investigation after a deadly shooting surrendered its liquor license. Premier Pub & Grill’s license was suspended after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton announced Premier Pub and Grill surrendered their...
lootpress.com
Domestic investigation leads to charges
COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
Huntington woman pleads guilty to gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, Sunshine Amanda Taylor, 40, of Huntington, sold a short-barrel Savage Arms, model 94K, 12-gauge shotgun, and approximately six grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on Park Drive […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
meigsindypress.com
Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
lootpress.com
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
wchsnetwork.com
Nitro begins demolishing dilapidated structures
NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
WSAZ
Search for escaped inmate
GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
2 wanted by US Marshals in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia is asking the public for any information that helps lead to the arrest of two people wanted in connection to a drug trafficking organization that has ties to criminal gangs. The USMS Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) task force says Tyjha […]
wchstv.com
City of Charleston announces changes to refuse collection during week of Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has announced changes to its refuse collection schedule for the week of Thanksgiving. Crews will be collecting trash on a slightly different schedule in the coming week to allow workers to enjoy Thanksgiving off, a news release from the city said.
Comments / 2