WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for firing shots at city of Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he shot a gun toward the city of Charleston from an apartment complex. A criminal complaint says that 31-year-old Roger Legg was arrested for wanton endangerment involving a firearm after he was captured on surveillance video leaving a Renaissance Circle apartment with a firearm. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man sentenced for shooting woman in face

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man who pleaded guilty to an unlawful wounding charge for shooting a woman in the face has been sentenced to prison. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Brett Peters, 40, was sentenced to one to five years in prison. The prosecutor’s office says the sentence was suspended […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced for shooting man during argument

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment...
CROSS LANES, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multiple crews fight house fire in southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Wellston, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say. Pennsylvania Avenue is closed between D and B streets, and drivers are asked to avoid that area. As of 4 p.m., the fire was contained. It was...
WELLSTON, OH
WSAZ

Bar surrenders liquor license after deadly shooting, string of violence

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A bar under investigation after a deadly shooting surrendered its liquor license. Premier Pub & Grill’s license was suspended after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton announced Premier Pub and Grill surrendered their...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Domestic investigation leads to charges

COSTA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Charges have been issued in relation to a domestic incident which occurred last Monday in the Boone County area. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, November 7, 2022, deputies responded to the Costa area to address reports of a domestic situation.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Huntington woman pleads guilty to gun crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty to using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. According to court documents, Sunshine Amanda Taylor, 40, of Huntington, sold a short-barrel Savage Arms, model 94K, 12-gauge shotgun, and approximately six grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer on Park Drive […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Hall and Nelson Sentenced for Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – Two men will be spending the rest of their lives in prison for the murder of Kane Roush. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces on November 14, 2022, Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, West Virginia, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, West Virginia and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, West Virginia were each sentenced for their roles in the murder of Kane Roush, 25, of Pomeroy, Ohio on April 4, 2021.
POMEROY, OH
lootpress.com

Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Nitro begins demolishing dilapidated structures

NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Search for escaped inmate

GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site. According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg. Anyone...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY

