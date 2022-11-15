Read full article on original website
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
NOLA.com
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles
The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
Here's why oil will hit $120 a barrel soon and stay high for the next 2 years
Europe's ban on Russian oil will begin in December, and it could make an already-tight energy market worse. Global crude prices are set to climb as demand isn't going down, but supplies are dwindling. Energy Aspects' Livia Gallarati explained what comes next for the energy crisis and why oil prices...
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Business Insider
Has U.S. Oil Supply Peaked Again? Energy Experts Disagree
A week ago, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its latest Short Term Energy Outlook (STEO) wherein it revised its 2022 and 2023 oil production outlook. The EIA revised 2022 U.S. crude oil supply higher by 80 thousand barrels per day (kb/d) to 11.828 million barrels per day (mb/d) and crude oil supply growth for 2022 higher by 80kb/d to 574kb/d. The energy watchdog, however, revised its 2023 production outlook lower by 21kb/d to 12.31mb/d and 2023 growth lower by 121kb/d to 487kb/d. This in effect means that next year’s output will fail to surpass the record 12.315 million barrels set in 2019. EIA also predicted that Brent prices will average $95.33 per barrel, down from the current year’s average of $102.13.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
US News and World Report
OPEC Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast Again as Economic Challenges Mount
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels per day (bpd),...
Agriculture Online
Food prices to edge down in 2023 as recession looms - Rabobank
LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prices for agricultural commodities like coffee, feed grains and oilseeds could dip next year as many major economies enter recession, but they will remain high in historic terms, Rabobank said in a report on Wednesday. The bank said consumers face a darkening macro-economic picture, with...
Oil prices dip on China demand worries, U.S. midterm elections
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Tuesday on growing worries about fuel demand as COVID-19 outbreaks worsened in top crude importer China, and jitters about the outcome of U.S. Midterm elections.
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest oil price forecasts through to 2026 in a new report sent to Rigzone. The company now sees the Brent crude price averaging $102 per barrel this year, $95 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026, according to the report. In a report sent to Rigzone last month, Fitch Solutions projected that Brent would average $105 per barrel this year, $100 per barrel in 2023, $88 per barrel in both 2024 and 2025, and $85 per barrel in 2026.
Washington Examiner
High oil and gas prices bring record revenues to Texas and New Mexico
State budgets are sharing in the oil and gas industry's healthy profits, collecting immense and, in some cases, record revenues on production. Tax data from energy-producing states show the same commodity market boom that's driven the energy sector's profits to new heights since the war in Ukraine began is also leaving states flush with cash.
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%. Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 13% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts fell 15.5% after reporting weak financial results. Macy’s, which reports its financial results on Thursday, fell 7.5%.
rigzone.com
Crude Demand Must Fall Two-Thirds For Climate Scenarios To Work
It is obvious that crude must decarbonize. But COP27 is a reminder that oil consumption must first fall if the world is to achieve net zero. — It is obvious that crude must decarbonize. But COP27 is a reminder that oil consumption must first fall if the world is to achieve net zero.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 14, 2022
WTI crude oil is in the middle of a correction to the broken support of its ascending channel on the short-term time frames. This lines up with a number of inflection points that could keep gains in check. The area of interest is right around the 50% level at $89.40...
104.1 WIKY
German wholesale price rise slows in October
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s wholesale prices grew more slowly in October, with a rise of 17.4% year on year, although the cost of many raw materials and intermediate products remained high, according to data released on Tuesday. On the previous month, wholesale prices fell by 0.6%, the federal...
rigzone.com
USA EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast
The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its Brent oil price forecast for both 2022 and 2023. — The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) slightly raised its Brent oil price forecast for both 2022 and 2023, the organization’s latest short term energy outlook (STEO) has revealed. The EIA now...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark DOE/EIA price down 2 cents; diesel futures market sliding hard
The benchmark diesel price used for most fuel surcharges ticked down a couple cents Monday in the midst of the diesel futures market having turned in a significant seven-day streak of declines. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price published Monday was down 2 cents to...
