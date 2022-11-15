Read full article on original website
theappalachianonline.com
Essentials for the High Country’s harshest season
A slight rustle of leaves, the delicious taste of everything peppermint, wind biting at the exposed cheeks of students. Soon there will be varying layers of snow on the pavement and classes will be unbearable to trek to. All signs of another harsh, hectic and heavenly Boone winter. Surviving these...
theappalachianonline.com
Playlist of the week: Cozy songs for cold weather
As the first snow of the season hit Boone Sunday, fall in the High Country is in full swing. Days are getting shorter, temperatures are dropping and the end of the semester is in sight. As seasons change it is important to have the essentials: warm drinks, comfortable clothing and cozy music.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Troutman woman said angel's voice guided her to be a blessing
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community. There’s little doubt about her mission in the name she chose for her annual event — Be Blessed Day. Every year, Bishop opens her yard to those needing clothing, toys or a...
WCNC
How to drive on black ice safely
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are winter advisories Tuesday morning for any counties above 3,500 feet. This includes Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell and Watauga counties. Overnight temperatures are plummeting this week, which means we could see more dangerous ice on the roadway. It's time to think about the different precautions...
theappalachianonline.com
BOO-ne, Episode 3: Hauntings of the High Country
Lost spirits wander the misty mountains of southern Appalachia. A historic hotel with dark secrets, a legendary mountain hiding mysteries untold and a troubled dormitory host supernatural happenings no one can explain. Who are the phantoms that linger in Boone’s backyard and why are they trapped to haunt these hills forever?
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
nctripping.com
Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk (7 Important Tips Before You Go!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster is easily one of our favorite things to do in Banner Elk, no matter the time of year! This amazing High Country...
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Police: Hickory man died in moped wreck Saturday
According to a Hickory Police Department report, Gerald Ray Fulbright collided with the rear passenger side of a box truck Saturday on NC 127 South around 6 p.m.
WXII 12
Wilkesboro police search for 'person of interest' after gas station shooting
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A person of interest is wanted by Wilkesboro Police after a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Monday around 6:50 p.m. at the '4-Brothers Service Station' located on Westwood Lane, near NC-16. Police say they responded after reports of a gunshot being fired...
Bus with 14 students on board hit in Catawba Co. by tractor-trailer, officials say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A bus full of high school students was rear-ended by a tractor trailer on the way to a field trip Wednesday morning. According to Lincoln Charter School, a bus with juniors and seniors on board was rammed on the way to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. It happened on Highway 150 in Catawba County before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
North Carolina man sentenced for role in large-scale meth distribution network
A Salisbury man has been sentenced to seven years and eight months on methamphetamine-related charges, authorities said.
WBTV
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
Victims of JC gas station crash identified
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the victims of a fatal crash in Johnson City earlier this month. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), a Dodge SUV was traveling North on North Roan Street on Nov. 3 when it ran off the road and hit the back of a […]
Johnson City man accused of growing psychedelic mushrooms
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities arrested a man after reportedly finding an indoor psilocybin mushroom operation. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers responded to a home at an undisclosed location when they received a disturbance call early Sunday morning. When they arrived at the scene, police say […]
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
qcnews.com
Reward increased to $10K for information leading to arrest of Conover man accused of murdering wife
CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man accused of murdering his wife in May. Authorities said that on May 5, family members of 48-year-old Tinikia Hodges went to her home after she didn’t show up to work. The woman was found dead from gunshot wounds inside.
