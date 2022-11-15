Read full article on original website
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-Yields rise as Fed officials dampen pivot hopes
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve officials warned that the U.S. central bank will continue to hike rates, albeit likely at a slower pace, as it battles inflation, dampening hopes that it is close to ending its tightening cycle. The Fed may...
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong’s August-October unemployment eases to 3.8%, improving for 6th straight period
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate eased to 3.8% in the August-October quarter, improving for the sixth consecutive period as economic activities revive in an easing COVID situation, the government said on Thursday. In the July-September period, the unemployment rate stood at 3.9%. “As...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia central bank delivers another 50-bp hike
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points for a third consecutive monthly meeting as it sought to rein in inflation expectations while supporting the rupiah. Bank Indonesia (BI) raised the 7-day reverse repo rate to 5.25%, as expected by the...
Inflation is trending down, but halting interest rate hikes would be the ‘worst mistake that the Fed could possibly make,’ says Citadel’s Ken Griffin
Ken Griffin, Citadel CEO, at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. Based on a number of encouraging signals, the U.S. economy may finally be getting a respite from inflation. Last week’s consumer price index showed that October prices had increased 7.7% from a year earlier, lower than analysts’ expectations...
msn.com
Dow scores 1,200-point gain as stocks log biggest one-day advance since 2020 on signs inflation is softening
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Thursday, logging their biggest single-session rally in more than two years as the Dow soared more than 1,200 points on data suggesting inflation may be peaking. When looking at stock performance on CPI data days, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq clinched their biggest...
104.1 WIKY
Philippines central bank raises policy rate by 75 bps
MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine central bank raised its key policy rate by 75 basis points on Thursday. The move was widely expected after Governor Felipe Medalla said on Nov. 3 that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas needed to match the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 75 bps rate hike earlier this month.
Australia's central bank to limit forward guidance on interest rates
SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank intends to limit its use of forward guidance on policy after its usage during the pandemic drew criticism when rates were raised much earlier than previously envisaged.
wallstreetwindow.com
Real Wages Fell for the Nineteenth Month in a Row in October as Inflation Remained Entrenched – Ryan McMaken
The federal government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released new price inflation data today, and according to the report, price inflation during the month decelerated slightly, but remained near 40-year highs. According to the BLS, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose 7.7 percent year over year during October, before seasonal adjustment. That’s the twentieth month in a row of inflation above the Fed’s arbitrary 2 percent inflation target, and it’s eleven months in a row of price inflation above 7 percent.
The US dollar has fallen to a 3-month low after easing inflation in October dampened expectations for more big rate hikes
The US Dollar Index dropped to a three-month low on Tuesday, dipping below 106. The greenback was under pressure after US wholesale inflation cooled more than expected in October. The Fed will likely slow rate hikes in December but a full-on Fed pivot remains elusive. A key gauge of the...
104.1 WIKY
Wells Fargo starts small-dollar loans amid overdraft scrutiny
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co introduced small-dollar loans to customers online, the bank said Wednesday, as overdraft fees draw greater scrutiny in the United States. The loans are for $250 or $500 with a flat fee of $12 or $20, respectively, to eligible customers, the bank...
A strong dollar is contractionary for the global economy
Three different channels through which factors affecting bilateral exchange rates operate have been pulling up the U.S. dollar: yield differentials, liquidity differentials, and growth differentials
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, FX extend losses; Philippines, Indonesia c.banks hike rates
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks and currencies extended falls on Thursday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data overnight strengthened the dollar, while central banks in the Philippines and Indonesia hiked interest rates in line with expectations. U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in October, indicating consumer spending...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as Fed's Waller warns on inflation
Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged up on Monday, unwinding some of last week's big price gains, after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank would not soften its stance on inflation. Last week, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes saw their largest weekly price gain since March 2020...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine inflation to hit 30% by year-end – deputy cenbank governor
LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Deputy Central Bank Governor Kateryna Rozhkova said on Thursday inflation in the war-torn country would hit 30% by year-end and stay elevated next year. However, tight monetary policy would help manage price pressures in the months to come, Rozhkova added, speaking during the Ukrainian...
104.1 WIKY
J.P.Morgan predicts a mild U.S. recession next year
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan economists predict a “mild recession” in the United States in the back half of next year given expectations for the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further in its battle against inflation. The investment bank sees the economy contracting by 0.5% by the fourth...
CNBC
European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation
European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
Asian benchmarks mostly decline amid lingering China worries
Asian shares mostly declined Thursday amid concerns about the impact of China's “zero-COVID” strategy mixed with hopes for economic activity and tourism returning to normal. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Sydney. Oil prices fell. Market watchers noted worries about how the...
