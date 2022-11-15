ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies

Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company

Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
SEATTLE, WA
CNN

Quarter of jury in Trump Org trial openly don't like Trump

Trump Org tax fraud trial jurors were asked if they could be impartial about the former President. More than half were dismissed, and three who were chosen openly admitted they don't like him. Two lawyers defending the Trump Payroll Organization discuss the process.
Vice

New York Is Trying to Smash Trump’s Business Empire

Former President Donald Trump has always pitched himself as the ultimate New York businessman—brash, in-your-face, and all about flash and cash. New York is trying to blow that image up. State officials have launched both a criminal case and a sweeping civil fraud lawsuit against Trump’s business that may...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Judge Tosses Vindman’s Suit Over Don Jr.'s Alleged Witness Intimidation Conspiracy

Nearly nine months to the day after Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.) formally alleged that former President Donald Trump’s eldest son and a rogue’s gallery of his allies had conspired to keep him from testifying in Trump’s first impeachment trial, a federal judge has thrown out his suit. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg dismissed without prejudice Vindman’s witness intimidation complaint on Tuesday. In a 29-page order, Boasberg wrote that the military officer had not sufficiently proven that Donald Trump Jr., onetime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former White House staffers Julia Hahn and Dan Scavino had worked to “unlawfully intimidate or injure” him. “Plaintiff’s pled facts, taken as true, certainly suggest that Defendants leveled harsh, meanspirited, and at times misleading attacks against him,” Boasberg wrote. “But political hackery alone does not violate [the law].” Vindman went before Congress in 2019 to recount details of a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Then the director for European affairs on the National Security Council, Vindman alleged that Trump made a “demand” of Zelensky to investigate the Biden family in exchange for a meeting.Read it at The Hill
Law & Crime

Donald Trump, His Son and Hope Hicks Have All Been Deposed in Lawsuit Accusing Ex-President of Promoting Pyramid Scheme, Lawyers Say

Donald Trump, his son Eric Trump and his ex-counselor Hope Hicks have completed their depositions in a lawsuit accusing the former president and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme, a new court filing indicates. “We are pleased to report that the parties have completed all fact-witness depositions,” attorneys for...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Inside the Justice Department’s decision on whether to charge Trump in Mar-a-Lago case

In February, a week before the National Archives warned the Justice Department that former President Donald Trump had kept Top Secret documents at his Florida compound, Asia Janay Lavarello was sentenced to three months in prison. She had pleaded guilty to taking classified records home from her job as an executive assistant at the U.S. military’s command in Hawaii.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Lawyers Fined $50K for ‘Shotgun’ Russia Dossier Filing

At least four of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were ordered to pay $50,000 plus legal fees to one of the 29 defendants named in his RICO suit against Hillary Clinton. The lawsuit, which a lower court had already deemed ‘frivolous,’ claimed Clinton directed the production of a dossier alleging Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But there were several glaring falsehoods in the filings — including a reference to one defendant, Charles Dolan, as a “close associate” of Clinton’s (they had never met) and a “former chairman” of the DNC (a job he never held). Dolan later filed a motion for sanctions against the attorneys — Alina Habba, Peter Ticktin, Michael Madaio and Jamie Alan Sasson — and their respective firms. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks deemed it a ‘shotgun lawsuit’ that ‘deliberately misrepresented public documents’ — and ordered the lawyers to pay up.

