A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury
Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
buzzfeednews.com
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
Lawyers Slam Donald Trump's Video Deposition In His Latest Lawsuit: 'Who Does He Think He Is?'
Lawyers have slammed the fact that Donald Trump will not be appearing in court and his testimony will be provided via video deposition in his latest lawsuit involving Efrain Galicia, the activist of Mexican origin who alleged that Trump’s security assaulted him outside Trump Towers during a peaceful protest back in September 2015, under his instruction.
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump Organization tax trial
As jury selection begins in the Manhattan tax fraud trial of Donald Trump’s real estate company, multiple potential jurors have had to be dismissed because they hate the former president so much. One potential candidate told reporters there’s “no chance in hell” she could be unbiased in the case against the Trump Organization.
Judge bars Trump Organization from transferring assets and appoints independent monitor for company
Donald Trump will not be allowed back on Twitter until after midterm elections. The New York State judge overseeing Attorney General Letitia James’ fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, his family, and his eponymous real estate and licensing company has issued an order barring the transfer of any of the ex-president’s or his company’s assets without notifying the court and the attorney general’s office.
Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos subjected housekeepers to "unsafe and unsanitary" conditions, barring them from rest breaks and easy access to bathrooms, a lawsuit filed in Seattle this week alleges. The civil action by Mercedes Wedaa also accused Bezos' subordinates of racial discrimination against Hispanic houseworkers in favor of their white...
Quarter of jury in Trump Org trial openly don't like Trump
Trump Org tax fraud trial jurors were asked if they could be impartial about the former President. More than half were dismissed, and three who were chosen openly admitted they don't like him. Two lawyers defending the Trump Payroll Organization discuss the process.
New York Is Trying to Smash Trump’s Business Empire
Former President Donald Trump has always pitched himself as the ultimate New York businessman—brash, in-your-face, and all about flash and cash. New York is trying to blow that image up. State officials have launched both a criminal case and a sweeping civil fraud lawsuit against Trump’s business that may...
msn.com
Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial jury has been chosen, and it's mostly minority and mostly male
It took three days to seat the jury for the Trump Organization criminal tax fraud trial in Manhattan. The mostly male, mostly minority jury has 2 men the defense tried to boot for their views on Trump. In all, 3 jurors dislike Trump, whose namesake company faces some $2 million...
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Rejects Lindsey Graham’s Bid to Avoid Testifying Before Grand Jury in 2020 Election Subversion Probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is on track to be grilled about what he knows of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to quash a subpoena issued by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve...
Trump Organization ready to call ex-CFO a liar as tax fraud trial begins
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, with the Trump Organization ready to accuse its longtime chief financial officer of lying in a criminal case in which it is accused of awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives.
In victory for Dershowitz, Epstein victim says: I ‘may have made a mistake’ in accusing him
One of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known sexual abuse victims, Virginia Giuffre, has settled a bitterly fought defamation lawsuit with famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz.
‘This case is about greed and cheating’: Trump Organization tax trial begins as Weisselberg set to testify for prosecution
Trump Advisors Frantically Urge Trump to Ignore Jan. 6th Investigation Subpoena. The only criminal trial to arise out of the years-long probe into former president Donald Trump’s eponymous real estate and licensing company kicked off on Monday with opening statements from prosecutors who said the case was not about the ex-president.
Judge Tosses Vindman’s Suit Over Don Jr.'s Alleged Witness Intimidation Conspiracy
Nearly nine months to the day after Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.) formally alleged that former President Donald Trump’s eldest son and a rogue’s gallery of his allies had conspired to keep him from testifying in Trump’s first impeachment trial, a federal judge has thrown out his suit. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg dismissed without prejudice Vindman’s witness intimidation complaint on Tuesday. In a 29-page order, Boasberg wrote that the military officer had not sufficiently proven that Donald Trump Jr., onetime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former White House staffers Julia Hahn and Dan Scavino had worked to “unlawfully intimidate or injure” him. “Plaintiff’s pled facts, taken as true, certainly suggest that Defendants leveled harsh, meanspirited, and at times misleading attacks against him,” Boasberg wrote. “But political hackery alone does not violate [the law].” Vindman went before Congress in 2019 to recount details of a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Then the director for European affairs on the National Security Council, Vindman alleged that Trump made a “demand” of Zelensky to investigate the Biden family in exchange for a meeting.Read it at The Hill
Donald Trump, His Son and Hope Hicks Have All Been Deposed in Lawsuit Accusing Ex-President of Promoting Pyramid Scheme, Lawyers Say
Donald Trump, his son Eric Trump and his ex-counselor Hope Hicks have completed their depositions in a lawsuit accusing the former president and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme, a new court filing indicates. “We are pleased to report that the parties have completed all fact-witness depositions,” attorneys for...
Inside the Justice Department’s decision on whether to charge Trump in Mar-a-Lago case
In February, a week before the National Archives warned the Justice Department that former President Donald Trump had kept Top Secret documents at his Florida compound, Asia Janay Lavarello was sentenced to three months in prison. She had pleaded guilty to taking classified records home from her job as an executive assistant at the U.S. military’s command in Hawaii.
Trump Lawyers Fined $50K for ‘Shotgun’ Russia Dossier Filing
At least four of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were ordered to pay $50,000 plus legal fees to one of the 29 defendants named in his RICO suit against Hillary Clinton. The lawsuit, which a lower court had already deemed ‘frivolous,’ claimed Clinton directed the production of a dossier alleging Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But there were several glaring falsehoods in the filings — including a reference to one defendant, Charles Dolan, as a “close associate” of Clinton’s (they had never met) and a “former chairman” of the DNC (a job he never held). Dolan later filed a motion for sanctions against the attorneys — Alina Habba, Peter Ticktin, Michael Madaio and Jamie Alan Sasson — and their respective firms. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks deemed it a ‘shotgun lawsuit’ that ‘deliberately misrepresented public documents’ — and ordered the lawyers to pay up.
