Nearly nine months to the day after Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (Ret.) formally alleged that former President Donald Trump’s eldest son and a rogue’s gallery of his allies had conspired to keep him from testifying in Trump’s first impeachment trial, a federal judge has thrown out his suit. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg dismissed without prejudice Vindman’s witness intimidation complaint on Tuesday. In a 29-page order, Boasberg wrote that the military officer had not sufficiently proven that Donald Trump Jr., onetime Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and former White House staffers Julia Hahn and Dan Scavino had worked to “unlawfully intimidate or injure” him. “Plaintiff’s pled facts, taken as true, certainly suggest that Defendants leveled harsh, meanspirited, and at times misleading attacks against him,” Boasberg wrote. “But political hackery alone does not violate [the law].” Vindman went before Congress in 2019 to recount details of a phone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Then the director for European affairs on the National Security Council, Vindman alleged that Trump made a “demand” of Zelensky to investigate the Biden family in exchange for a meeting.Read it at The Hill

8 DAYS AGO