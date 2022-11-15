ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
CoinDesk

What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase

Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
Nymag.com

It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried

The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
Gizmodo

New York Times Runs Bizarre Softball Article on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried

FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, leaving reasonable people to wonder how a cryptocurrency platform founded in 2019, which reached a valuation of $32 billion in 2021, could plummet to zero in such a short time. There’s a new piece in the New York Times which gained exclusive access to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but if you’re looking for answers, you’re not going to find it there. In fact, the interview with SBF, as he’s often called, is presented with such a gauzy lens that you have to start wondering what the hell is going on with crypto reporting at the Times.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda

United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...

