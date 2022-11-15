Read full article on original website
As FTX collapses, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back the 30% stake Sam Bankman-Fried bought 2 months ago
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back 30% of his company that FTX purchased a few months ago. Just before FTX announced it filed for bankruptcy, he told CNBC that his legal team is working to repurchase FTX's stake. "There's no question that we're in a worse position....
Column: Crypto tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t lose a $16-billion fortune. His ‘fortune’ was never real
The Greek tragedy unfolding in the financial press over the last week is the story of Sam Bankman-Fried, the would-be cryptocurrency tycoon and political kingmaker whose multibillion-dollar empire has sunk like the Titanic after its encounter with the iceberg. Bloomberg put it this way: “Bankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Sam Bankman-Fried's entire fortune has now been wiped out as pieces of his crypto empire shrivel in value to $1
Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune has been erased as his assets become essentially worthless, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. At its peak, his net worth was $26 billion and still stood at $16 billion on Monday. But by Wednesday it had shriveled to $1 billion. By late Thursday, it was gone,...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
Billions of dollars seem to have disappeared with the collapse of FTX. How does that even happen?
At least Lehman Brothers had some assets and paid some people back. FTX's cupboard looks bare.
CoinDesk
What FTX's Collapse Means for Coinbase
Shares of Coinbase skyrocketed over the past week since rival crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management ETF bought 238,000 more shares worth roughly $12.1 million. Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Owen Lau discusses the FTX collapse and whether it could be a positive development for Coinbase.
As much as $2 billion in FTX customers' funds has reportedly vanished from the collapsed crypto exchange
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have vanished, sources told Reuters. Ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried quietly transferred $10 billion of funds to a trading arm, they said. They said a "back door" allowed changes to financial records for FTX, now collapsed into bankruptcy. At least $1 billion...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
thenewscrypto.com
California Becomes the First U.S. State to Launch Investigation on the Collapse of FTX
California’s DFPI started to investigate the FTX liquidity crisis. The DFPI regulators requested the affected consumers to “File a complaint”. Thus, California becomes the first U.S. state to initiate the probe. The current critical crisis of FTX crypto exchange is creating a significant impact on the whole...
Nymag.com
It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried
The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
‘A lot of people have compared this to Lehman. I would compare it to Enron’: Larry Summers has some choice words for Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX
The FTX downfall is not so much a Lehman moment as an Enron one. So says former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers about the once-heralded cryptocurrency exchange that today declared bankruptcy and announced the resignation of founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried after a sudden and dramatic collapse this week. “A lot...
CNBC
Between $1 billion and $2 billion of FTX customer funds have disappeared, SBF had a secret 'back door' to transfer billions: Report
Reuters reports that at least $1 billion worth of customer funds have vanished from the failed crypto exchange. Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried transferred $10 billion of customer funds from FTX to the digital asset trading house, Alameda Research. As Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX...
Gizmodo
New York Times Runs Bizarre Softball Article on FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday, leaving reasonable people to wonder how a cryptocurrency platform founded in 2019, which reached a valuation of $32 billion in 2021, could plummet to zero in such a short time. There’s a new piece in the New York Times which gained exclusive access to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, but if you’re looking for answers, you’re not going to find it there. In fact, the interview with SBF, as he’s often called, is presented with such a gauzy lens that you have to start wondering what the hell is going on with crypto reporting at the Times.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
