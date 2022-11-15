ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb

City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
ATLANTA, GA
Your guide to free fitness classes in metro Atlanta

From pricey gym memberships to fresh food at the grocery store, an active and healthy lifestyle feels like it could take a big toll on your wallet. It can be expensive to be fit, but the good news is that metro Atlanta offers plenty of opportunities that allow you to get healthy on a budget. Check out some of the free fitness classes around metro Atlanta that set the bar high. NOTE: Some of these classes are only available during the warmer spring and summer months, so check the latest event calendars to make sure they’re still happening.
ATLANTA, GA
20 Fun, Festive Places to Celebrate Christmas in Georgia (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In my 25+ years as a professional travel writer, I’ve been extremely fortunate to travel to some amazing destinations all around the world. But, as a lifelong resident of the state, I...
GEORGIA STATE
David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House, has died

ATLANTA — David Ralston, the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, died Wednesday following an extended illness. His death was announced by spokesperson Kaleb McMichen in a news release. Ralston was 68-years-old. Ralston, who has served in the position since 2010, recently announced he would not seek another...
GEORGIA STATE
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia politicans react to news of David Ralston's death

ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
GEORGIA STATE
