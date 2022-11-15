Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
Turkey giveaways planned for southeast DeKalb
City of Stonecrest and several DeKalb County businesses have scheduled separate turkey and food giveaways for area families ahead of Thanksgiving. Several local businesses are partnering to offer 2,200 turkeys to families on Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia.
'Buildings can tell a story' | These are the 10 most 'endangered,' historic sites in Georgia that need preservation
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its list of 10 “Places in Peril” Wednesday morning. It highlights different historic sites in the state in need of preservation. This is the 18th year the group released this list, to try to keep history alive. President...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dine-in and take-out options in metro Atlanta for Thanksgiving 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.
IdaMae Foundation giving free meals, haircuts and winter clothing on the anniversary of Young Dolph's death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anniversary of the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Boulevard, is Thursday, and his nonprofit foundation is honoring it as a Day of Service. On Thursday, November 17, a day that is officially recognized as...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
Georgia Department of Human Services blames SNAP benefits delay on inflation, worker shortage
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia department of human services says if you've yet to see your snap benefits, it’s because they're dealing with an increase of renewals, inflation, and a worker shortage. Some say it's crippling thousands of Georgians just before the holidays as they try to feed their families.
AccessAtlanta
Your guide to free fitness classes in metro Atlanta
From pricey gym memberships to fresh food at the grocery store, an active and healthy lifestyle feels like it could take a big toll on your wallet. It can be expensive to be fit, but the good news is that metro Atlanta offers plenty of opportunities that allow you to get healthy on a budget. Check out some of the free fitness classes around metro Atlanta that set the bar high. NOTE: Some of these classes are only available during the warmer spring and summer months, so check the latest event calendars to make sure they’re still happening.
'They treat you like a low life' | Georgians fight to receive missing SNAP benefits
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Dozens of Georgians are asking for help as more families struggle to get their monthly food assistance benefits. For James McCall and his wife, Brandi McCall, their renewal paper work showed they applied for benefits on Sept. 17, and received approval this month. The McCalls make...
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
Metro Atlanta officer buys gas for woman who was recently robbed
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — One McDonough police officer is helping to spread kindness around the city, one day at a time. Officer Harrison spoke with a driver who was recently involved in a robbery. Officials said the driver was struggling and frustrated, and went over to the pump to speak...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
20 Fun, Festive Places to Celebrate Christmas in Georgia (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. In my 25+ years as a professional travel writer, I’ve been extremely fortunate to travel to some amazing destinations all around the world. But, as a lifelong resident of the state, I...
Living in Georgia with no will or living trust? What you need to know
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Bereavement is the grief and mourning experience than many go through following the death of a loved one. Unfortunately for some, it’s joined with the stress of trying to figure out what the deceased persons wishes were. According to a recent Caring.com study, more than 50% of Americans think that estate […]
Younger Georgians are having more strokes. Here’s why
Desric Seecheran felt strong. He exercised nearly every day after work, had a good job and generally took good care of himself. One day, he was in his Douglasville home getting ready to go to the mall with a friend, but something didn’t feel right. “I stood up, and...
David Ralston, speaker of the Georgia House, has died
ATLANTA — David Ralston, the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, died Wednesday following an extended illness. His death was announced by spokesperson Kaleb McMichen in a news release. Ralston was 68-years-old. Ralston, who has served in the position since 2010, recently announced he would not seek another...
Georgians react to death of longtime Georgia House speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — The United States’ longest-serving Republican state House speaker, Georgia’s David Ralston, died Wednesday after an extended illness. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ralston had recently decided to not pursue another term as speaker, a job he had held since...
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
Date set for ex-Stonecrest mayor to report to prison
Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary is set to report to federal prison on Dec. 15, nearly a year after he pleaded guilty ...
iheart.com
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Georgia bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Georgia politicans react to news of David Ralston's death
ATLANTA — Politicians across Georgia are reacting to the news of House Speaker David Ralston's passing Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Ralston had served as the speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives for 13 years. Here are just some of their reactions across the Peach State:. Gov....
