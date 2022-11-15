Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert DaysCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working on amendment to comprehensive plan
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has plans to grow its student population, and with more students, the need for student housing will increase. The town of Blacksburg is working on an amendment to its comprehensive plan to make sure it’s able to meet demand. “We don’t want to...
WDBJ7.com
PCPS receives $250,000 for security upgrades
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is receiving $250,000 through a grant enhancing school security measures around Virginia school districts. $250,000 is the most a school district can receive. “We are constantly evaluating our security systems, as well as in partnership with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office,...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves 5,000-bed on-campus housing plan
The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)
WDBJ7.com
Two Martinsville schools will implement key card access points on all classroom doors
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Public Schools will soon enhance security measures at two of its schools. Martinsville City Public Schools recently received a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education. The funds will be used to add key card access points to all classroom doors in Martinsville High...
WDBJ7.com
Community forum discusses future of homelessness and affordable housing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The American Rescue Plan Act set aside $5 billion for states across the country to address homelessness and come up with plans for access to affordable housing. $2.4 million will be coming to Roanoke in 2023. City leaders hosted the community at a forum Tuesday night...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation presents annual awards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation recognizes people and projects that further the organization’s mission. through its Kegley Preservation Awards. “Our mission, really, is to promote preservation and good stewardship of our historic, natural and cultural resources through education and advocacy,” said Alison Blanton,...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Western professor gets ready to compete in Luxembourg
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfelt is preparing to compete at the highest levels of international competition as part of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA. This team assembles an elite cadre of chefs who train and compete over the course of four years. The Culinary World...
WDBJ7.com
Business continuity workshop helps build resiliency
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses are invited to join a discussion on planning ahead of time for the next event or disruption at the upcoming Business Continuity Workshop in Roanoke. Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager, along with Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management and Community Preparedness,...
Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest
An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
cardinalnews.org
Pittsylvania County uranium deposit sold to Canadian firm; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. New details emerge. — CNN. Lexington building official rules W&L’s plan to erect wall to shield Lee statue in University Chapel is safety hazard; his ruling upheld. — The Roanoke Times. Senate...
WDBJ7.com
Salem Rescue Squad celebrates 90 years of service
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Rescue Squad is celebrating 90 years of serving the Roanoke Valley. The department first formed in 1932 as a lifesaving crew. All the members were volunteers from the Salem Fire, Police and Street departments. One of the squad’s life and senior members explained he’s...
WDBJ7.com
Drumstick Dash returns for 17th year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Drumstick Dash, Roanoke’s annual 5k run/walk, returns for its 17th year this Thanksgiving. Lee Clark, CEO of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the history of this event and why it has been voted the “Best local charity event” by Roanoker Magazine this year.
WDBJ7.com
Lawmakers talk tax relief during Blacksburg forum
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For Governor Glenn Youngkin and Republicans in the General Assembly, the topic of tax relief represents unfinished business. Compromise with Democrats produced a substantial package, including an increase in the standard deduction, taxpayer rebates and repeal of the state’s portion of the grocery tax. But they’ll be back in January for more.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech leaders offer sympathy and support to UVA community
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors observed a moment of silence, as members gathered in Blacksburg Monday afternoon. Rector Tish Long and President Tim Sands also offered words of condolence and solidarity for the University of Virginia community after a shooting there took three lives and injured two other people.
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
WDBJ7.com
Taubman Museum offers sculpting workshop
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - · The Taubman Museum of Art is offering a special workshop Saturday, November 19, where you can meet a beloved local artist, tour her studio and the museum’s galleries, then create your own handcrafted works of art. Christina Gramm, the Community Engagement Manager with...
WSLS
Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years
ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022. In an announcement, Bedford Co. says it is still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County considering cigarette tax
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County will discuss taking a potential cigarette tax to a public hearing at its next board of supervisors meeting Nov. 16. The county estimates the tax could bring in around $200,000 each year. Legislation allows for localities to tax up to $.40 per pack.
WDBJ7.com
Makeshift memorial on VT campus honors UVA shooting victims
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech community is honoring the victims of the Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. A makeshift memorial sits outside Burruss Hall with posters, candles and flowers. The memorial has candles laid out in the numbers of the three players who were killed.
Comments / 0