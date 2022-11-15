ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg working on amendment to comprehensive plan

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has plans to grow its student population, and with more students, the need for student housing will increase. The town of Blacksburg is working on an amendment to its comprehensive plan to make sure it’s able to meet demand. “We don’t want to...
WDBJ7.com

PCPS receives $250,000 for security upgrades

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is receiving $250,000 through a grant enhancing school security measures around Virginia school districts. $250,000 is the most a school district can receive. “We are constantly evaluating our security systems, as well as in partnership with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office,...
cardinalnews.org

Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approves 5,000-bed on-campus housing plan

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors approved adding a 5,000-bed, on-campus, student housing complex to the university’s master plan during its meeting Monday afternoon. The resolution that passed on a voice vote means that the ambitious project, called the Student Life Village, could become a priority in coming years to help ease a Blacksburg housing crunch caused by Virginia Tech’s large enrollment increases the past five years. The resolution does not mean that project is a done deal, however, because future plans and capital spending would have to go through several layers of university review and oversight, which would include additional approvals from the board. (See our background story.)
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation presents annual awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation recognizes people and projects that further the organization’s mission. through its Kegley Preservation Awards. “Our mission, really, is to promote preservation and good stewardship of our historic, natural and cultural resources through education and advocacy,” said Alison Blanton,...
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Western professor gets ready to compete in Luxembourg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Chef Ted Polfelt is preparing to compete at the highest levels of international competition as part of the American Culinary Federation’s Culinary Team USA. This team assembles an elite cadre of chefs who train and compete over the course of four years. The Culinary World...
WDBJ7.com

Business continuity workshop helps build resiliency

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local businesses are invited to join a discussion on planning ahead of time for the next event or disruption at the upcoming Business Continuity Workshop in Roanoke. Wayne Leftwich, Assistant to the City Manager, along with Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management and Community Preparedness,...
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Congratulate Student From Roanoke / Chesterfield Who Earned Top Honors in Essay Contest

An eighth-grade student from Roanoke and a high school sophomore from Chesterfield County were the first place winners in the Virginia War Memorial’s 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. The winners were announced at the 66th Annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony held Friday, November 11 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond. The winner in […]
WDBJ7.com

Salem Rescue Squad celebrates 90 years of service

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Rescue Squad is celebrating 90 years of serving the Roanoke Valley. The department first formed in 1932 as a lifesaving crew. All the members were volunteers from the Salem Fire, Police and Street departments. One of the squad’s life and senior members explained he’s...
WDBJ7.com

Drumstick Dash returns for 17th year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Drumstick Dash, Roanoke’s annual 5k run/walk, returns for its 17th year this Thanksgiving. Lee Clark, CEO of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the history of this event and why it has been voted the “Best local charity event” by Roanoker Magazine this year.
WDBJ7.com

Lawmakers talk tax relief during Blacksburg forum

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For Governor Glenn Youngkin and Republicans in the General Assembly, the topic of tax relief represents unfinished business. Compromise with Democrats produced a substantial package, including an increase in the standard deduction, taxpayer rebates and repeal of the state’s portion of the grocery tax. But they’ll be back in January for more.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech leaders offer sympathy and support to UVA community

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors observed a moment of silence, as members gathered in Blacksburg Monday afternoon. Rector Tish Long and President Tim Sands also offered words of condolence and solidarity for the University of Virginia community after a shooting there took three lives and injured two other people.
Virginian Review

Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024

Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
WDBJ7.com

Taubman Museum offers sculpting workshop

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - · The Taubman Museum of Art is offering a special workshop Saturday, November 19, where you can meet a beloved local artist, tour her studio and the museum’s galleries, then create your own handcrafted works of art. Christina Gramm, the Community Engagement Manager with...
WSLS

Owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke plan to retire after 20 years

ROANOKE, Va. – “I’m so fortunate I get to stand on the shoulders of giants,” Fleet Feet general manager and future owner Matt Thompson said. For 20 years, Fleet Feet has supported the running community in Roanoke, but now, owners Robin and Blaine Lewis are passing the baton.
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022. In an announcement, Bedford Co. says it is still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent...
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery County considering cigarette tax

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County will discuss taking a potential cigarette tax to a public hearing at its next board of supervisors meeting Nov. 16. The county estimates the tax could bring in around $200,000 each year. Legislation allows for localities to tax up to $.40 per pack.
WDBJ7.com

Makeshift memorial on VT campus honors UVA shooting victims

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech community is honoring the victims of the Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. A makeshift memorial sits outside Burruss Hall with posters, candles and flowers. The memorial has candles laid out in the numbers of the three players who were killed.
