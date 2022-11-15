Read full article on original website
7 Injured After 2 Muni Trains Collide in San Francisco
Seven people suffered minor injuries after two Muni light-rail trains collided on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Two trains collided near Brannan Street and The Embarcadero, Muni officials wrote on Twitter at 1:43 p.m. Fire crews also arrived on the scene to assist...
Fire Breaks Out in Concord After Construction Crew Hits Gas Line
A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line Wednesday, causing a fire to break out, officials said. The fire burned along the 2700 block of Grant Street, according to officials. It was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. No structures were threatened, no evacuations were...
Seven people injured after two Muni cars collide on the Embarcadero
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A collision between two San Francisco Muni light rail trains injured seven people on Wednesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The incident took place on the Embarcadero near Brannan Street. At 1:42 p.m., SFFD was called to the scene where crews found that two trains […]
Oakland official hopes for housing project after Home Depot drops location plans
City officials are setting their sights on other uses for the property.
Crews slice gas line, sparking fire near Highway 242 in Concord
CONCORD -- A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line which burst into flames Wednesday close to state Highway 242, prompting the closure of a highway offramp and a portion of a major street in the area.Concord police said the incident happened at Grant Street at Frederick Street, resulting in the closure of Grant Street and blocking traffic along East Street into downtown Concord.Police urged people to avoid the area.KCBS Radio reported that the Grant St. offramp from southbound Highway 242 was closed as firefighters worked the incident.There was no immediate report of any injuries. Police said the Grant Street would be closed for several hours while PG&E worked to cap the gas line. Electricity was also shut off in the area. Police added that no structures were threatened, no evacuations were needed, though there were reports that portions of nearby hospital were cleared as a precaution. The fire was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. Contra Costa Fire officials said there were crews on scene for about 90 minutes as of about 12:13 p.m. and that PG&E was expected to be at the site to shut off the natural gas shortly.
Dump truck crashes, blocks lanes of eastbound Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO -- A truck crashed and rolled over on the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, backing up commute traffic on the eastbound lanes.San Francisco police said the crash happened at about 4:12 p.m. on the Oakland side of Treasure Island. One person was hurt, according to police.The crash was blocking three eastbound lanes. As of 4:37 p.m., KCBS Radio reported the lanes had been cleared but traffic was jammed all along the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 280 approaches to the bridge.There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash.
San Pablo to issue $100 fines for vehicles parked on yards
Starting Dec. 1, cars, motorcycles, trailers, boats and motor homes found parked in the yards of residential properties in San Pablo — outside the designated driveway area of a property — will be fined $100 per violation, according to the city. The city’s Police Department is advising residents...
Bay Bridge traffic backed up after after dump truck rolls over
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Traffic on the Bay Bridge is backed up after a dump truck rolled over on the eastbound lanes on the Oakland side of Treasure Island, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. One person has been injured. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Mother, son and dog die in fire at Bay Area townhouse complex
A third person escaped the flames and was treated at the scene.
San Francisco author and artist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash
SAN FRANCISCO - Author and artist Paul Madonna was left with significant injuries after a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco. Madonna was driving through McLaren Park on Nov. 6 when he was struck head-on by a Mercedes Benz driving in the wrong lane at approximately 65 mph, according to GoFundMe post. It was a route he took daily in his SmartCar, as he headed home from his art studio.
Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in San Mateo Target parking lot
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a Target parking lot in San Mateo Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 12:03 p.m. in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. Investigators said the crash involved at least three vehicles at the north end...
Deadly crash slows Highway 4 commute in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG -- A deadly multiple vehicle crash early Wednesday blocked all lanes of Highway 4, backing up the morning commute for miles.The California Highway Patrol reported at 5:06 a.m. that the Contra Costa County coroner had been called to the scene.There was no immediate word on the number of victims involved in the collision or if there were any injuries.The crash on the highway near Bailey Road was reported at around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes, according to the CHP. Fire rescue crews and CHP officers quickly responded to the scene.Traffic was diverted off the highway at Bailey Road as officers investigate the cause of the crash. The lanes were reopened at 6:47 a.m.The CHP advised Pittsburg area commuters of lingering delays and to seek alternate routes including Willow Pass Road.At the height of the backup, the commute time between Highway 4 and Highway 160 to I-80 was more than an hour and half.
Car fire on train tracks near Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Dept. is fighting a car fire on train tracks near the Oakland Coliseum, according to a tweet from the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 55, AFL-CIO. The union local also posted video. The tracks are at 5200 Coliseum Way, just blocks from the baseball stadium and […]
Deadly crash involving pedestrian on HWY 4 in Pittsburg causes major backup, CHP says
A deadly multi-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County has caused major traffic delays in the East Bay.
San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower
If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
Gus’s temporarily shut down due to pests
City inspectors closed the Mission branch of Gus’s Community Market Tuesday after inspectors cited a pest infestation, according to a health department notice posted at the front of the store. The entrance to the locals’ beloved family-owned market on 17th and Harrison streets was shuttered by Wednesday afternoon.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
Garage Coming Soon Signage Up at Broadway Plaza
In July, we learned that the Canadian teen retailer Garage would be coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek where Soma used to be, and their “We’re Coming” signage is now up. Check out their online selection here.
