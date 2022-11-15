CONCORD -- A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line which burst into flames Wednesday close to state Highway 242, prompting the closure of a highway offramp and a portion of a major street in the area.Concord police said the incident happened at Grant Street at Frederick Street, resulting in the closure of Grant Street and blocking traffic along East Street into downtown Concord.Police urged people to avoid the area.KCBS Radio reported that the Grant St. offramp from southbound Highway 242 was closed as firefighters worked the incident.There was no immediate report of any injuries. Police said the Grant Street would be closed for several hours while PG&E worked to cap the gas line. Electricity was also shut off in the area. Police added that no structures were threatened, no evacuations were needed, though there were reports that portions of nearby hospital were cleared as a precaution. The fire was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. Contra Costa Fire officials said there were crews on scene for about 90 minutes as of about 12:13 p.m. and that PG&E was expected to be at the site to shut off the natural gas shortly.

CONCORD, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO