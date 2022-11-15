ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

7 Injured After 2 Muni Trains Collide in San Francisco

Seven people suffered minor injuries after two Muni light-rail trains collided on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Two trains collided near Brannan Street and The Embarcadero, Muni officials wrote on Twitter at 1:43 p.m. Fire crews also arrived on the scene to assist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Breaks Out in Concord After Construction Crew Hits Gas Line

A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line Wednesday, causing a fire to break out, officials said. The fire burned along the 2700 block of Grant Street, according to officials. It was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. No structures were threatened, no evacuations were...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews slice gas line, sparking fire near Highway 242 in Concord

CONCORD -- A construction crew in Concord hit a gas line which burst into flames Wednesday close to state Highway 242, prompting the closure of a highway offramp and a portion of a major street in the area.Concord police said the incident happened at Grant Street at Frederick Street, resulting in the closure of Grant Street and blocking traffic along East Street into downtown Concord.Police urged people to avoid the area.KCBS Radio reported that the Grant St. offramp from southbound Highway 242 was closed as firefighters worked the incident.There was no immediate report of any injuries. Police said the Grant Street would be closed for several hours while PG&E worked to cap the gas line. Electricity was also shut off in the area. Police added that no structures were threatened, no evacuations were needed, though there were reports that portions of nearby hospital were cleared as a precaution. The fire was contained to the roadway and a piece of construction equipment. Contra Costa Fire officials said there were crews on scene for about 90 minutes as of about 12:13 p.m. and that PG&E was expected to be at the site to shut off the natural gas shortly.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Dump truck crashes, blocks lanes of eastbound Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO -- A truck crashed and rolled over on the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon, backing up commute traffic on the eastbound lanes.San Francisco police said the crash happened at about 4:12 p.m. on the Oakland side of Treasure Island. One person was hurt, according to police.The crash was blocking three eastbound lanes. As of 4:37 p.m., KCBS Radio reported the lanes had been cleared but traffic was jammed all along the U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 280 approaches to the bridge.There was no immediate word on the circumstances of the crash.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco author and artist seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

SAN FRANCISCO - Author and artist Paul Madonna was left with significant injuries after a hit-and-run crash in San Francisco. Madonna was driving through McLaren Park on Nov. 6 when he was struck head-on by a Mercedes Benz driving in the wrong lane at approximately 65 mph, according to GoFundMe post. It was a route he took daily in his SmartCar, as he headed home from his art studio.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police activity ends on 500 block of Maple Street in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– San Mateo police activity in the 500 block of Maple Street has ended early Tuesday, after officers served a search warrant on a nearby home. Less than 40 minutes after urging the public in the area to stay indoors until further notice, police issued a second news release at 5:39 a.m. […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in San Mateo Target parking lot

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in a Target parking lot in San Mateo Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported around 12:03 p.m. in the area of 2220 Fashion Island Boulevard. Investigators said the crash involved at least three vehicles at the north end...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deadly crash slows Highway 4 commute in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- A deadly multiple vehicle crash early Wednesday blocked all lanes of Highway 4, backing up the morning commute for miles.The California Highway Patrol reported at 5:06 a.m. that the Contra Costa County coroner had been called to the scene.There was no immediate word on the number of victims involved in the collision or if there were any injuries.The crash on the highway near Bailey Road was reported at around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes, according to the CHP.  Fire rescue crews and CHP officers quickly responded to the scene.Traffic was diverted off the highway at Bailey Road as officers investigate the cause of the crash. The lanes were reopened at 6:47 a.m.The CHP advised Pittsburg area commuters of lingering delays and to seek alternate routes including Willow Pass Road.At the height of the backup, the commute time between Highway 4 and  Highway 160 to I-80 was more than an hour and half.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Car fire on train tracks near Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Fire Dept. is fighting a car fire on train tracks near the Oakland Coliseum, according to a tweet from the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local No. 55, AFL-CIO. The union local also posted video. The tracks are at 5200 Coliseum Way, just blocks from the baseball stadium and […]
OAKLAND, CA
PLANetizen

San Francisco Could Strike Deal on New Tower

If the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves a proposed deal with developer Related California, the firm will move forward with the construction of a new mixed-use tower near Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. According to J.K. Dineen of the San Francisco Chronicle, as part of the deal, Related would purchase a nearby lot and give it to the city to use for affordable housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Gus’s temporarily shut down due to pests

City inspectors closed the Mission branch of Gus’s Community Market Tuesday after inspectors cited a pest infestation, according to a health department notice posted at the front of the store. The entrance to the locals’ beloved family-owned market on 17th and Harrison streets was shuttered by Wednesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Garage Coming Soon Signage Up at Broadway Plaza

In July, we learned that the Canadian teen retailer Garage would be coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek where Soma used to be, and their “We’re Coming” signage is now up. Check out their online selection here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA

