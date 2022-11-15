Read full article on original website
kuaf.com
Cherokee Nation Names Delegate, the Political Career of Jim McDougal, Longtime Arkansas Farmers and More
On today's show, the Cherokee Nation urges congress to seat Cherokee Delegate Kim Teehee in compliance with a historic treaty agreement. Plus, Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics speaks with Republican Sen. Bart Hester of Cave Springs, and more.
KHBS
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is considering a run for president
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is laying the ground for a possible presidential campaign, even asformer President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, is preparing to announce a 2024 run himself. First, Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he...
KHBS
Arkansas Republican National Committeeman reacts to Trump announcing presidential run
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Republican National Committeeman from Arkansas gave Donald Trump an A-plus forhis speech on his announcement for the 2024 presidential election. He believes Trump stayed on topic, and talked about issues that Americans care about. Jonathan Barnett says he would still like to see challengers in the Republican Primary.
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Arkansas leaders react to Trump’s announcement of 2024 presidential run
On the heels of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign announcement, some Arkansans voiced their thoughts on his decision.
talkbusiness.net
Four NEA businesses recognized as outstanding in 2022
For the second consecutive year, Talk Business & Politics is recognizing four outstanding businesses in Northeast Arkansas. This annual award — the Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business of the Year Award, presented by QualChoice — is our effort to draw attention to local businesses that are having an impact in the region in terms of employment, community contributions as well as inspiring others to take part in the dynamic entrepreneurial environment shaping Northeast Arkansas.
KHBS
Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount
HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
ualrpublicradio.org
First bill of 2023 Arkansas legislative session filed to reform sentencing, parole laws
The first bill of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly was filed Tuesday by Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould. The mirror bills, SB2 and HB1002, would seemingly make changes to the state’s truth-in-sentencing and parole laws, according to their titles, but no details were provided. Known...
Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement
Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary but full-time time jobs at the National Guard Professional Education Center will now go to Guardsmen and women […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas receives $11M+ in settlement with Google
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
talkbusiness.net
FemHealth Founders’ pilot accelerator taking off
FemHealth Founders (FHF), a female-led organization in Northwest Arkansas looking to help other women’s healthcare startups in the heartland, is eager to host its inaugural eight-week pilot accelerator. After the three founders met through accelerator programs and business connections in Northwest Arkansas, they realized they shared the same pain...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Batesville-located school named the best school in Arkansas, ranks 105th nationally
Batesville, Arkansas – Late last month, WalletHub released the results of the 2023’s College & University Rankings study and ranked Lyon College as one of the best schools in America. According to the results, Lyon College was named the best college in Arkansas and was ranked 105th on the list of the 500 best schools nationwide.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls
Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
kuaf.com
Arkansas Schools Receive Grades
The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Native grasses, biochar, silvopasture part of Arkansas carbon sequestration study
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Reintroduction of deep-rooting native grasses like Big Blue Stem and Indiangrass, along with biochar soil amendments and planting more trees in cattle pastures, are part of a proposed strategy to store more carbon in American grasslands. The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will take...
menastar.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Tourism Ticker: Data shows clear recovery and growth in tourism industry
The state’s 2% tourism tax and tourism and travel industry jobs are setting new records in the first eight months of 2022, showing that the industry is recovering and growing from the pandemic shutdowns of 2020. Arkansas’ 2% tourism tax revenue between January and August was $16.314 million, up...
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues
Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
talkbusiness.net
Envirotech posts a positive net income in the third quarter
Envirotech Vehicles, the only auto manufacturer in Arkansas, posted third quarter net income of $126,749 in the first quarter as a publicly held company. The gain was a wide swing from the $850,475 loss in the same quarter of 2021. Revenue in the quarter was $3.882 million, well ahead of...
talkbusiness.net
AG Rutledge notches two wins on Google, student loan debt cancellation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a major multi-state settlement with Google on Monday (Nov. 14) and her arguments prevailed in an appellate decision to halt President Joe Biden’s executive order to eliminate student loan debt. Rutledge said 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google...
