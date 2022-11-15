ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is considering a run for president

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is laying the ground for a possible presidential campaign, even asformer President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, is preparing to announce a 2024 run himself. First, Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Four NEA businesses recognized as outstanding in 2022

For the second consecutive year, Talk Business & Politics is recognizing four outstanding businesses in Northeast Arkansas. This annual award — the Northeast Arkansas Outstanding Business of the Year Award, presented by QualChoice — is our effort to draw attention to local businesses that are having an impact in the region in terms of employment, community contributions as well as inspiring others to take part in the dynamic entrepreneurial environment shaping Northeast Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement

Roughly 20 members of the Arkansas National Guard stand to lose their jobs this week after state and federal leaders failed to reach an agreement on their continued employment at Camp Robinson and Fort Chaffee. These temporary but full-time time jobs at the National Guard Professional Education Center will now go to Guardsmen and women […] The post Arkansas National Guard soldiers lose jobs at military training center over federal disagreement appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

FemHealth Founders’ pilot accelerator taking off

FemHealth Founders (FHF), a female-led organization in Northwest Arkansas looking to help other women’s healthcare startups in the heartland, is eager to host its inaugural eight-week pilot accelerator. After the three founders met through accelerator programs and business connections in Northwest Arkansas, they realized they shared the same pain...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls

Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Arkansas Schools Receive Grades

The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Thousands of Arkansas voters skipped ballot issues

Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them. Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Envirotech posts a positive net income in the third quarter

Envirotech Vehicles, the only auto manufacturer in Arkansas, posted third quarter net income of $126,749 in the first quarter as a publicly held company. The gain was a wide swing from the $850,475 loss in the same quarter of 2021. Revenue in the quarter was $3.882 million, well ahead of...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

AG Rutledge notches two wins on Google, student loan debt cancellation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a major multi-state settlement with Google on Monday (Nov. 14) and her arguments prevailed in an appellate decision to halt President Joe Biden’s executive order to eliminate student loan debt. Rutledge said 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google...
ARKANSAS STATE

Community Policy