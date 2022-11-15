NEW YORK (AP) — Frankie Collins scored 15 points and Arizona State erased an 11-point deficit as VCU went cold and the Sun Devils won 63-59 on Wednesday night in the Legends Classic at Barclays Center. Arizona State (3-1) plays No. 20 Michigan in the championship game on Thursday night after VCU plays Pittsburgh. David Shriver knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:58 to play to give the Rams (2-1) a 52-41 lead but from there they didn’t make another shot, missing nine times. Collins shook loose for a dunk and converted a three-point play to start the rally. The Sun Devils also got five crucial points from Duke Brennan down the stretch after Warren Washington fouled out.

