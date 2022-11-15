Read full article on original website
SFist
Gavin Newsom’s 2005 Affair Will Be Back In the News, Courtesy of the New Harvey Weinstein Trial
The latest Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial is shaping up to be a wild one (Mel Gibson will take the stand), and Weinstein’s defense will use emails about Gavin Newsom’s 2005 affair as evidence in the trial. If you have not been following the latest developments with movie...
‘Melrose Place’ Actor Daphne Zuniga Testifies on Jennifer Siebel Newsom Telling Her About Meeting Harvey Weinstein
Daphne Zuniga, an actor best known for her roles on “Melrose Place” and “One Tree Hill,” testified in the Harvey Weinstein trial Tuesday. She was called by the prosecution as a witness related to Jane Doe #4, who was revealed to be First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the actor, filmmaker and wife to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Zuniga is good friends with Siebel Newsom and testified that she recalls the day she first told her about a meeting with Weinstein. Siebel Newsom has not taken the stand yet but is expected to testify in Weinstein’s case, where she will be a star...
Harvey Weinstein's seating was changed in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was staring down jurors for 2 days straight
Weinstein, who was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York, faces charges in Los Angeles.
During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Mel Gibson will be allowed to testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says
Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul. The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge and attorneys had taken a break from jury selection for motions on what evidence will be allowed at the trial, and who can testify. The witness list for the trial is sealed.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on the stand in the downtown Los Angeles...
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, took the stand at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein and in tearful and dramatic testimony described the movie mogul raping her in 2005
KCRA.com
Parole agent central to Jaycee Lee Dugard kidnapping case breaks 13-year silence
Thirteen years after one of California's most notable kidnapping cases was solved, Edward Santos Jr., a state parole agent central to the case, is breaking his silence. On June 10, 1991, an 11-year-old girl, Jaycee Lee Dugard, was taken from the street outside her South Lake Tahoe Home. For the...
Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’
In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being...
SFist
Accused Pelosi Attacker David DePape Enters Plea In Federal Court; LA Times Tries to Explain His Radicalization
The 42-year-old Canadian citizen and longtime resident of the Bay Area accused of a brutal attack on Paul Pelosi three weeks ago, David DePape, made his scheduled appearance in federal court on Tuesday where he faces separate charges from those filed in state court. DePape appeared in an orange jumpsuit...
Eater
High-Profile Napa Valley Winemaker Arrested For Illegal Gun and Drug Possession
A member of the family that runs wine brand Sutter Home was arrested on suspicion of three felony gun violations and a misdemeanor drug offense, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Deputies arrested Carlo Trinchero after finding 11 guns at his home, a violation of his probation following his conviction for assaulting his girlfriend in 2017. According to the Chronicle, Trinchero was “booked on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, unlawfully possessing an assault weapon banned in California, and drug possession”; less than one gram of methamphetamine was found when Trinchero was stopped in his vehicle by detectives.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Engardio Inches to Victory, Ann Hsu Falls Further Behind in Vote-Count Update
The latest batch of Department of Elections vote-count updates from last week’s election just dropped. We’re now at 95% counted, and it’s looking very good for District 4 supervisor candidate Joel Engardio, who remains ahead by 485 votes. But bad news for school board member Ann Hsu, whose deficit grew by another 900 votes, and she’s now behind Alida Fisher by more than 2,600 votes. [SF Elections]
SFist
In Dueling Sentencing Memos, Prosecutors Push For Elizabeth Holmes to Get 15 Years, While Defense Brings Up Recently Deceased Dog
After a federal judge last week denied Elizabeth Holmes a new trial, quashing a last-ditch — and highly aggressive — effort by her defense team to keep her out of prison longer, it all comes down to her sentence. Most of you are probably long past being interested...
SFist
Board of Supervisors Set to Acknowledge Construction Cost Boom In New Deal For 98 Franklin Tower
A planned residential tower that will house San Francisco's International High School in Hayes Valley is getting both a density bonus and permission not to include on-site affordable units in new proposed legislation from Supervisor Dean Preston. It marks a possible change of play for SF's Board of Supervisors, which...
