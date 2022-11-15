Daphne Zuniga, an actor best known for her roles on “Melrose Place” and “One Tree Hill,” testified in the Harvey Weinstein trial Tuesday. She was called by the prosecution as a witness related to Jane Doe #4, who was revealed to be First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the actor, filmmaker and wife to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Zuniga is good friends with Siebel Newsom and testified that she recalls the day she first told her about a meeting with Weinstein. Siebel Newsom has not taken the stand yet but is expected to testify in Weinstein’s case, where she will be a star...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO