California State

Variety

‘Melrose Place’ Actor Daphne Zuniga Testifies on Jennifer Siebel Newsom Telling Her About Meeting Harvey Weinstein

Daphne Zuniga, an actor best known for her roles on “Melrose Place” and “One Tree Hill,” testified in the Harvey Weinstein trial Tuesday. She was called by the prosecution as a witness related to Jane Doe #4, who was revealed to be First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the actor, filmmaker and wife to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Zuniga is good friends with Siebel Newsom and testified that she recalls the day she first told her about a meeting with Weinstein. Siebel Newsom has not taken the stand yet but is expected to testify in Weinstein’s case, where she will be a star...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Mel Gibson will be allowed to testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge says

Mel Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, a judge ruled Friday in the rape and sexual assault trial of the former movie mogul. The 66-year-old actor and director was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities were revealed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge and attorneys had taken a break from jury selection for motions on what evidence will be allowed at the trial, and who can testify. The witness list for the trial is sealed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans won control of the U.S. House on Wednesday, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being...
GEORGIA STATE
Eater

High-Profile Napa Valley Winemaker Arrested For Illegal Gun and Drug Possession

A member of the family that runs wine brand Sutter Home was arrested on suspicion of three felony gun violations and a misdemeanor drug offense, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Deputies arrested Carlo Trinchero after finding 11 guns at his home, a violation of his probation following his conviction for assaulting his girlfriend in 2017. According to the Chronicle, Trinchero was “booked on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, unlawfully possessing an assault weapon banned in California, and drug possession”; less than one gram of methamphetamine was found when Trinchero was stopped in his vehicle by detectives.
ILLINOIS STATE
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Engardio Inches to Victory, Ann Hsu Falls Further Behind in Vote-Count Update

The latest batch of Department of Elections vote-count updates from last week’s election just dropped. We’re now at 95% counted, and it’s looking very good for District 4 supervisor candidate Joel Engardio, who remains ahead by 485 votes. But bad news for school board member Ann Hsu, whose deficit grew by another 900 votes, and she’s now behind Alida Fisher by more than 2,600 votes. [SF Elections]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

