5k ballots uncounted for missing, mismatched signatures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly 5,000 mail and dropbox ballots in the general election have not been counted because they have missing or mismatched signature issues on the return envelope.

That’s according to county clerks, who told KHON2 there are problems with 3,300 votes on Oahu, 900 in Maui County, 578 on the Big Island and 220 on Kauai.

The Garden Isle has tried to inform all affected voters by phone. The other 3 counties have notified people by mail along with options for “curing” or fixing the validation.

Affected voters have until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 to respond. You can track your ballot on the elections website to see whether it was counted and reach your county election clerk’s office if it was not.

Ballot Trax ballot-status tracker: https://hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter/

Hawaii County (808) 961-8277, email: hiloelec@hawaiicounty.gov

Maui County (808) 270-7749, email county.clerk@mauicounty.us

Kauai County (808) 241-4800, email elections@kauai.gov

Honolulu County (808) 768-3800, email elections@honolulu.gov