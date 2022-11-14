The $32 billion net worth of crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried has collapsed as a result of the demise of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX and along with it 130 additional companies, his organization’s philanthropic arm, (apparently) the life savings of several hundred employees, and some teachers’ pensions from Ontario. Of course, as with any sordid financial scandal involving a much-hyped “visionary” disgraced at the height of his powers, the fallout also includes real estate. It took only a few days for a listing to appear for Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in New Providence, Bahamas, where he reportedly lived with a “cabal of roommates,” suddenly on the market for $39.9 million and boasting ocean views — plus, from the photos, at least, nearly an entire wardrobe still neatly organized in the closet. It appears Bankman-Fried cleared out fast.

