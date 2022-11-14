ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailycoin.com

Crypto.com Shows Trust in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as Holders Set SHIB Price Prediction

As the crypto turmoil continues and the most popular crypto exchanges reveal their reserve holdings in order to calm down worried customers, more surprises are unveiled. According to the findings, Crypto.com holds as much as 19.85% of its reserve in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB). Moreover, SHIB only comes...
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
TheStreet

Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. Investors worried about the magnitude of the consequences caused by this shock wonder if there are not other corpses in the drawers of the crypto industry. Speculation is therefore rife. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency...
Motley Fool

Shiba Inu: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

Shiba Inu soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000% last year -- but this year, the story hasn’t been so bright. Still, catalysts ahead could offer Shiba Inu a boost. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
u.today

Shiba Inu News: SHIB Price Reacts Steady to Whales Selling

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Guardian

Sam Bankman-Fried’s $40m Bahamas penthouse reportedly up for sale

Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto trader entrepreneur at the center of the FTX scandal, reportedly put his luxury $40m Bahamas penthouse up for sale on Friday – the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried’s penthouse – “the Orchid”, located in Albany, an exclusive private community in Nassau...
Curbed

The Messy Real-Estate Fallout From FTX’s Implosion

The $32 billion net worth of crypto wunderkind Sam Bankman-Fried has collapsed as a result of the demise of his cryptocurrency exchange FTX and along with it 130 additional companies, his organization’s philanthropic arm, (apparently) the life savings of several hundred employees, and some teachers’ pensions from Ontario. Of course, as with any sordid financial scandal involving a much-hyped “visionary” disgraced at the height of his powers, the fallout also includes real estate. It took only a few days for a listing to appear for Bankman-Fried’s luxury penthouse in New Providence, Bahamas, where he reportedly lived with a “cabal of roommates,” suddenly on the market for $39.9 million and boasting ocean views — plus, from the photos, at least, nearly an entire wardrobe still neatly organized in the closet. It appears Bankman-Fried cleared out fast.
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 concept trailers combine multiple cities into massive open world

Grand Theft Auto VI is happening, that much we know, but Rockstar Games are keeping hush-hush on practically every other detail about the game. Back in September, GTA VI was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of footage was stolen and leaked, alongside source code and various screenshots. According to Rockstar, this will not impact the game’s development.

Comments / 0

Community Policy