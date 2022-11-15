ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana defeats Lady Vols, 79-67

No. 12 Indiana (3-0) defeated No. 11 Tennessee (1-2), 79-67, Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Hoosiers led, 22-14, at the end of the first quarter. Three players recorded 10-plus points for Tennessee. Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols with 17 points. She recorded seven rebounds and three assists. Tamari Key...
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
Game Notes: Michigan State 86, Kentucky 77

Here are post-game notes following the No. 4 Wildcats double-overtime defeat to the Michigan State Spartans:  Team Records and Series Notes Both teams are now 2-1.Kentucky leads the all-time series, 14-12, ending a two-game UK win streak. The teams are tied 4-4 in games played at neutral ...
Florida Atlantic holds on for upset of Florida

Michael Forrest capped his 20-point game by sinking two free throws with 38 seconds left as Florida Atlantic pulled off a 76-74 upset over Florida on Monday in Gainesville, Fla. Johnell Davis added 18 points for the Owls (2-1) while Alijah Martin scored 11 points. Florida Atlantic won thanks to...
No. 4 Kentucky back home to face winless South Carolina State

No. 4 Kentucky will have little time to mull over its double-overtime loss to Michigan State as the Wildcats host South Carolina State in Lexington on Thursday night and then head to Spokane, Wash., for a matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga on Sunday night. "Now we go forward," coach John...
Woo Pig Su’a for Bentonville lineman

By Steve Andrews  Joey Su’a has had to overcome a few more obstacles than the average high school football player. But at the end of the day, those obstacles are now in his rearview and have only made him more eager to succeed. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound Bentonville senior is rated as a high ...
