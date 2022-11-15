Former Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Yasiel Puig has pled guilty to charges for lying to federal agents who were investigating an illegal gambling operation. Federal law enforcement agents interviewed Puig regarding bets he placed on sporting events with an illegal gambling operation run by an individual named Wayne Nix. The Cuban-born baseball star has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements – an offense for which he could face up to five years in federal prison.

1 DAY AGO