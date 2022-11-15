Read full article on original website
Related
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig pleads guilty to felony federal charges, faces up to 5 years in prison
It was less than a decade ago that Cuban sensation Yasiel Puig made his way to the states and was
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig placed 899 illegal bets in three months, DOJ report states
Per the release, Puig "agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to federal law enforcement officials about bets on sports events that he placed with an illegal gambling operation." The report states Puig started placing bets in May 2019 and by the next month had already amassed...
Ex-MLB Star Yasiel Puig Reveals Plea In Lying About Illegal Sports Gambling
Former MLB star Yasiel Puig faces federal charges in relation to lying about illegal sports bets.
igbnorthamerica.com
Former MLB player Puig pleads guilty to lying in illegal gambling investigation
Former Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Yasiel Puig has pled guilty to charges for lying to federal agents who were investigating an illegal gambling operation. Federal law enforcement agents interviewed Puig regarding bets he placed on sporting events with an illegal gambling operation run by an individual named Wayne Nix. The Cuban-born baseball star has agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements – an offense for which he could face up to five years in federal prison.
Comments / 0