KGW
Wicked West Ep. 4: The Graverobbing Ghouls
William Ladd was a wealthy Portland politician and businessmen in the 1800s. Graverobbers tried to hold his corpse for ransom, but their plan went awry.
These Portland-area craft fairs and markets are taking place ahead of the holidays
After the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many holiday markets from taking place over the last two years, events are roaring back in 2022 and local makers are eager to show what they’ve been working on.
Portland’s ‘Secret Roller Disco’ returns to abandoned Lloyd Center Marshalls
Portland’s pop-up skate event “Secret Roller Disco” is returning to the abandoned Marshall’s space inside the Lloyd Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Saturday, Nov. 19.
Portland Queer Film Festival returns to Cinema 21
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Queer Film Festival returns to Cinema 21 in Northwest Portland Nov. 15-20 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival returns with a total of 11 film titles, ranging from trans stories to documentaries, narratives and drama. This year marks the 24th festival for the nonprofit.
mycouriertribune.com
Billy Corgan sees 'voice doctor' after cancelling Smashing Pumpkins shows due to laryngitis
Billy Corgan has been to see the "voice doctor" after cancelling a show due to laryngitis. The Smashing Pumpkins were forced to cancel Sunday's (13.11.22) show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon after the frontman came down with the illness.
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
Acclaimed brewmaster and Top Chef finalist open new Portland brewery Friday
PORTLAND, Ore — A new highly anticipated brewery will open in Southeast Portland this Friday. Grand Fir Brewing is a perfect pairing of food and beer from a couple that truly knows both. Acclaimed brewer Whitney Burnside and her husband, chef Doug Adams, left the run-and-gun big restaurant life...
KGW
Students and neighbors react to shooting near Jefferson High School
A person in a car reportedly fired a gun at two students who had just left the school. One of them was struck in the shoulder.
Michael Allen Harrison's Christmas @ The Old Church
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
kptv.com
Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington
An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
Teen injured near Jefferson High School in drive-by shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A bullet strike to the east side of The Skanner News building in North Portland is the only evidence of a shooting near the corner of North Killingsworth and Haight. "It is concerning, obviously, especially in a building full of windows up front," John Gallucci said.
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
Food pantries across the Portland metro struggle to serve the community amid rising food prices
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rising cost of food is making it tough for many Portland area non-profits to keep up with the growing need. Anina Estrem is the operations manager at Friends in Service to Humanity, a grocery store style food pantry in Vancouver. She said the amount of people that use the food pantry continues to rise. Items like peanut butter and canned vegetables are becoming harder to get because of the price. She said the inflation is coming at a terrible time because the busy holiday season is here.
KGW
Portland loses a brewery, but gains a new one
Grand Fir Brewery is preparing for its grand debut. Meanwhile, Sasquatch Brewery in Northwest Portland is closing its doors.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield School District announces November employee, students of the month
Officials from the Ridgefield School District recognized its November employee and students of the month at the school board meeting on Nov. 8. David Jacobson, a social studies teacher at View Ridge Middle School, was named the employee of the month. Jacobson, who is described as “an absolute rock star,” is the middle and high school knowledge bowl coach. The release stated he dedicates a great amount of time to prepare students for the competition and noted he is “dynamic and determined to support students” in the classroom.
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
Classes canceled at McMinnville High School after reported shooting in the area
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Reported gunfire near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning prompted the school to cancel classes for the day, the McMinnville Police Department reported. Several people who live near the high school called police around 6 a.m. Wednesday, saying they'd heard what sounded like gunshots in the...
Portland student shot near Jefferson High School, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A student is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a "walk-in gunshot...
