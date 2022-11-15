ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 2

KGW

Portland Queer Film Festival returns to Cinema 21

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Queer Film Festival returns to Cinema 21 in Northwest Portland Nov. 15-20 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival returns with a total of 11 film titles, ranging from trans stories to documentaries, narratives and drama. This year marks the 24th festival for the nonprofit.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater

Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
PORTLAND, OR
alamedahistory.org

100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland

We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Narcan vending machines installed around Southwest Washington

An investigation is underway after one person was found dead after a fire in the Roseway neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Thousands of property crimes in Portland are going unsolved, with no punishment for the criminals that commit them. One person found dead after fire at NE Portland shelter. Updated: 15...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Teen injured near Jefferson High School in drive-by shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A bullet strike to the east side of The Skanner News building in North Portland is the only evidence of a shooting near the corner of North Killingsworth and Haight. "It is concerning, obviously, especially in a building full of windows up front," John Gallucci said.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development

This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Food pantries across the Portland metro struggle to serve the community amid rising food prices

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rising cost of food is making it tough for many Portland area non-profits to keep up with the growing need. Anina Estrem is the operations manager at Friends in Service to Humanity, a grocery store style food pantry in Vancouver. She said the amount of people that use the food pantry continues to rise. Items like peanut butter and canned vegetables are becoming harder to get because of the price. She said the inflation is coming at a terrible time because the busy holiday season is here.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Ridgefield School District announces November employee, students of the month

Officials from the Ridgefield School District recognized its November employee and students of the month at the school board meeting on Nov. 8. David Jacobson, a social studies teacher at View Ridge Middle School, was named the employee of the month. Jacobson, who is described as “an absolute rock star,” is the middle and high school knowledge bowl coach. The release stated he dedicates a great amount of time to prepare students for the competition and noted he is “dynamic and determined to support students” in the classroom.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KGW

Portland student shot near Jefferson High School, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A student is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting near Jefferson High School in North Portland on Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers were dispatched to a local hospital shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of a "walk-in gunshot...
PORTLAND, OR

