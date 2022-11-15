VANCOUVER, Wash. — The rising cost of food is making it tough for many Portland area non-profits to keep up with the growing need. Anina Estrem is the operations manager at Friends in Service to Humanity, a grocery store style food pantry in Vancouver. She said the amount of people that use the food pantry continues to rise. Items like peanut butter and canned vegetables are becoming harder to get because of the price. She said the inflation is coming at a terrible time because the busy holiday season is here.

