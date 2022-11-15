Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo teen to receive philanthropy award in raising $140,000 for honor flight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen will be awarded for her work in sending Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. Alice Kraatz, 17, is expected to receive the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award during the 36th annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Thursday afternoon by former United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to officials.
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
GoFundMe page established by family of Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of 21-year-old Bryce Salter to help with memorial and funeral expenses. Salter was shot on Friday, November 11, at Campus Pointe plaza, near Western Michigan University, and later died from his injuries at the hospital.
Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan 2022
Some local organizations and nonprofits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals this year for people in need.
God’s Kitchen of Michigan to host free Thanksgiving dinners in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — God’s Kitchen of Michigan, a hunger-relief charity serving free dinners in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, is getting ready to host their annual Free Community Thanksgiving meals the week of November 21. Dinner will be served at three locations in Battle Creek Tuesday, November...
NAACP says complaints about Battle Creek Police led to Citizens Review Board idea
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek released a community survey asking residents if they should create a Citizens Review Board. Previous Coverage: Battle Creek leaders discuss creation of police accountability board. The Citizens Review Board can provide oversight to a police department, and hear complaints appealed after...
Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
Grand Rapids night club closes, citing ‘persistent safety issues’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A nightclub in downtown Grand Rapids has closed less than a year after opening because of what its owners described as “persistent safety issues” caused by large crowds loitering outside some weekend nights. The owners of Ambiance GR Kitchen and Lounge, 106 Pearl...
Grand Rapids Public Schools considers tearing down former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Grand Rapids Board of Education is considering the demolition of a vacant, former high school as part of the district’s ongoing planning for the future of Grand Rapids Public Schools facilities. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW, which formerly operated as Adelante...
BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Many of the business owners in the downtown area are taking additional safety precautions as reports of violent incidents increase.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
Are you ready for the 60th rendition of the Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade?
KALAMAZOO, MI — As unseasonably late fall warm weather gives way to Southwest Michigan’s first signs of winter, it is a reminder that the holidays, and their many traditions, are right around the corner. With the Halloween skeletons stored for the season, Thanksgiving less than two weeks away...
Coldwater City Council approves one year lease with local Putnam’s renovating group
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council approved a one year lease on Monday night with a non-profit corporation formed by community members who want to turn the former Putnam Funeral Home at 11 East Chicago into a community center. City Attorney Megan Angell went over the details.
First charges connected to 2021 overdose
A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
