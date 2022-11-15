ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Kalamazoo teen to receive philanthropy award in raising $140,000 for honor flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo teen will be awarded for her work in sending Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. Alice Kraatz, 17, is expected to receive the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy Award during the 36th annual National Philanthropy Day Awards Thursday afternoon by former United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to officials.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Housing officials still looking for spot to locate pods for the homeless in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It’s been a mild fall weather-wise but that ended this weekend with long range forecasts calling for a colder snowier winter. Kalamazoo County area housing officials have been working to find a location to erect 50 pods for the homeless. They were purchased and delivered earlier this year, but they haven’t found a place to put them.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Children's 'Nature Playscape' near Bronson Park to receive new additions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A greenscape in downtown Kalamazoo is adding some more neat features for kids. The exciting and successful Children's Nature Playscape just north of Bronson Park is expected to add a nature-inspired theme to the new space, according to park planning committee. A new look: Kalamazoo celebrates...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kent County Democratic Headquarters vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Democratic Party returned to headquarters Monday morning to antisemitic graffiti vandalizing the building. The party members notified the police after the discovery on the Fuller Avenue building in Grand Rapids, according to Chair Bill Saxton. Protest in Kalamazoo: Church alleges property graffitied...
KENT COUNTY, MI
BUSINESS BEAT: Two BCSD Correction Officers complete academy training

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Corrections Officers Richard Norton and Tristian Spaulding recently completed a local corrections officer training academy held at Lansing Community College. The four-week academy offers what the Sheriff’s Office calls a comprehensive, interactive instruction program in various...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
First charges connected to 2021 overdose

A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) A 19-year-old took what she thought was a painkiller but turned out to be fentanyl and it killed her. (Nov. 15, 2022) WMU, CMU to battle for victory...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Battle Creek Linear Path to be closed during repavement project

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of the Battle Creek Linear Path is expected to be closed, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure is due to the MDOT repaving project on M-37 in Battle Creek and Springfield in Calhoun County. Battle Creek: NAACP says complaints about...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WMU Turkey Trot to kick off Saturday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University Turkey Trot is scheduled to return in person Saturday. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. The 5K race dedicated to the Thanksgiving holiday gives the option of either in person on WMU's campus, or virtually - your neighborhood, local park, trail, or even a treadmill - according to event organizers.
KALAMAZOO, MI

