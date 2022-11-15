Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Multiple payments coming your way from the state governmentR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Caught on Video - Moped Drive-By Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Related
TODAY.com
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
The Santa Clauses official trailer: Tim Allen reprises his role as the jolly old man as he returns to the North Pole to save Christmas
The official trailer for The Santa Clauses premiered on Disney Plus' official YouTube channel on Thursday morning. In the clip, Tim Allen reprised his role as Santa Claus as the jolly gift-giver attempted to retire and adjust to the modern world before a sudden threat to Christmas forced him to put his red outfit back on and save the holiday season.
‘When Calls the Heart’ Cast Star in New Christmas Movies for 2022 — See the List
Jack Wagner is among the 'When Calls the Heart' stars appearing in new Christmas movies this year. He'll appear in Lindsay Lohan's new Netflix movie 'Falling for Christmas.'
Get paid $2,500 to watch 25 holiday films in 25 days
(WXIN) — Is “It’s a Wonderful Life” your favorite film of all time? Could you spend hours arguing over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie? (It is by the way.) If you can’t get enough of holiday movies, CableTV.com wants you to be this year’s Chief of Cheer.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: ‘We had to get it right’
Peter Billingsley talked about his new movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which is a sequel to the 1983 original, on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.
tvinsider.com
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’: Ralphie Reunites With Old Friends in Full Trailer (VIDEO)
Ralphie’s (Peter Billingsley) back and dealing with bigger problems than potentially shooting his own eye out with a Red Ryder BB Gun in the new trailer for HBO Max‘s A Christmas Story Christmas. The film arriving Thursday, November 17, follows the beloved character as he navigates the challenges...
New Christmas Movies That Premiere in November 2022
Christmas movies will begin dropping any day now and we've got quite a few new ones you cannot miss. Some of these will be found on streaming services, while others will debut on the big screen and even some on their own cable network.
CNET
Best New Christmas Movies to Watch in 2022
A fair few new Christmas movies tumble out of the stocking each year. While most bring the Christmas cheer you're after, they're not all necessarily attention-holding tales. Thankfully, a handful do fill the brief of new Christmas movie worth adding to your crowded watch list. Let's run through the best to come out of 2022.
ETOnline.com
"A Christmas Story" - The Cast Now and Then
See what your favorite stars look like now and then from A Christmas Story! Just in time for the new sequel A Christmas Story Christmas premiering on Nov. 17 2022.
TVOvermind
5 Danielle Deadwyler Movies and Tv Shows to Watch
Danielle Deadwyler has been busy the last few years, starring in high-profile movies and series one after another. But from the looks of it, she isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Most long-time fans will recognize her from the Oprah Winfrey Network soap, The Haves, and Have Nots, where she had a recurring role for three years.
Will Ferrell's Christmas movie Spirited calls out Elf in the most cotton-headed ninny muggins way
This article contains spoilers for Spirited. Will Ferrell is already the Christmas movie king after starring in one of the most iconic holiday films of all time, 2003's Elf. But since he knows the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, he's back at it again with his new movie musical Spirited.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
A Christmas Story Christmas Kicks Off Holiday Movie Season, FX Bows Fleishman Is in Trouble
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without A Christmas Story — and this year, HBO Max revives the classic with a new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie, who sets out to recreate the Old Man’s Christmas magic for his own children.
Peter Billingsley wants to teleport fans back to Cleveland Street with 'Christmas Story Christmas'
Peter Billingsley's "A Christmas Story Christmas" premieres on HBO Max Thursday.
oprahdaily.com
Your Guide to OWN’s 2022 Lineup of Christmas Movies
Throw on some festive pajamas and pour yourself a cup of hot chocolate because the annual OWN for the Holidays tradition continues with two original Christmas movies on the way: The Great Holiday Bake War and A Christmas Fumble. Keep reading for everything we know so far about each film, including the release date, plot, and cast.
Hallmark Christmas Movies 2022: full Countdown to Christmas schedule for your holiday viewing
It's time to deck the halls and break out the mistletoe! Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced their complete lineup of holiday movies for the Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas celebration. This year's schedule includes 40 original holiday movies between the two networks with some of...
Vice
The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Comments / 0