Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.”
According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page , Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book.Here are the top 10 films shot in West Virginia
The book, written by Robb Pearlman and illustrated by Melanie Demmer, is a, “kid-friendly adaptation,” of the series, according to the book’s publisher, Little, Brown and Company.
According to IMDb, Shafer was born in Charleston, West Virginia on April 10, 1958.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0