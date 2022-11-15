Trucks & Parts recently appointed Matt McLeish to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer for their network of truck dealerships. Scott Dols, CEO of Trucks & Parts said, “Trucks & Parts is committed to hiring the very best people at every level of our organization. Because of the quality of our teams, we have experienced exponential growth in recent years.” Dols continued, “The breadth of Matt’s experience, and his commitment to excellence made him the perfect candidate for the new COO role. We look forward to implementing our plans for continued long-term growth and success.”

