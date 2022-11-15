Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Aetna's Governance Services CFO joining eHealth
John Stelben, previously CFO of governance services at Aetna, will join eHealth as CFO. According to a Nov. 14 news release from the online health insurance marketplace, Mr. Stelben's appointment is effective immediately. Mr. Stelben joined Aetna in 2013, according to LinkedIn. Prior to serving as CFO for governance services,...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FirstClose Names New Chief Financial Officer
Hiring of James Bolger further strengthens executive team. FirstClose Inc., a fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced that James Bolger has joined the company as chief financial officer. In this role, Bolger will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial affairs including reporting, budget planning, capital raising and financing the company’s aggressive growth strategy.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Trucks & Parts Names Matt McLeish As Chief Operating Officer
Trucks & Parts recently appointed Matt McLeish to the newly-created position of Chief Operating Officer for their network of truck dealerships. Scott Dols, CEO of Trucks & Parts said, “Trucks & Parts is committed to hiring the very best people at every level of our organization. Because of the quality of our teams, we have experienced exponential growth in recent years.” Dols continued, “The breadth of Matt’s experience, and his commitment to excellence made him the perfect candidate for the new COO role. We look forward to implementing our plans for continued long-term growth and success.”
boatingindustry.com
Suzuki hires 11 new people, including CFO
Suzuki Marine USA, LLC has recently hired 11 new employees to help meet increasing demand. Many of these recent hires are for newly established positions. Some will be based in Suzuki Marine USA’s Tampa, Fla. headquarters, others will have field positions and two will be stationed at Suzuki Marine’s Panama City, Fla. Marine Technical Center.
Little Caesars Promotes Greg Hamilton to Chief Marketing Officer
Little Caesars in Detroit announced that Greg Hamilton will take on the role of chief marketing officer at the third largest pizza chain in the world. Hamilton is being promoted […] The post Little Caesars Promotes Greg Hamilton to Chief Marketing Officer appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
mmm-online.com
Day One Biopharmaceuticals hires Laura Cooper as head of corporate comms
Day One Biopharmaceuticals has hired Laura Cooper as head of corporate communications. Cooper started in the role on October 31, reporting to Joey Perrone, SVP of finance and investor relations. The last person to hold the position was Catherine Bosin, who was not immediately available to comment on her next move.
Obama to announce expansion of young leaders program to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Obama Foundation program that has trained hundreds of young leaders across Africa, the Asia-Pacific and Europe is being expanded to include the United States. Former President Barack Obama is expected to announce the new program on Thursday during a two-day democracy forum the foundation is...
mhwmag.com
Women In Trucking Association names Trina Norman of UPS as 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking
The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) presented Trina Norman, Southern California Feeder Operations Manager, UPS, with the 2022 Influential Woman in Trucking award. The award is sponsored by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and recognizes the achievements of female role models and trailblazers in the trucking industry. The winner was...
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
American Marketing Association Names Bennie F. Johnson as New CEO
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The American Marketing Association (AMA), the world’s largest community-based marketing association, today announced the appointment of Bennie F. Johnson as the new Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005531/en/ Bennie F. Johnson, CEO, American Marketing Association (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Gong Named One Of The Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
1,792% growth rate reflects the Gong Reality Platform’s value to help customer-facing teams achieve their revenue potential. Gong’s growth reflects our commitment to enabling companies to reach their full revenue potential by truly understanding the voice of the customer and harnessing it for better selling strategies, engagement and, ultimately, closing more deals,” said Gong Co-Founder and CEO Amit Bendov. “Our Reality Platform creates incredible value for revenue teams – especially during today’s challenging economy – through enhanced deal execution, more accurate forecasting, and increased team productivity.”
salestechstar.com
Global Leaders in Cloud Talent Creation, Revolent Announce the Appointment of a New CRO to Drive Growth and Performance in EMEA and APAC
Revolent announced the appointment of their new Chief Revenue Officer, Richard Jones-Penny, who joins the company to drive change and improve company performance, helping the organisation fulfill its mission to close the global cloud skills gap. As Gartner predicts that global spending on cloud solutions will overtake traditional, on-premise application...
Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Turnaround-Expert McKinsey Vet as CMO
Bed Bath & Beyond adds a bit of restructuring experience to its executive leadership team with the addition of Bart Sichel as executive vice president, chief marketing and customer officer. According to an announcement from the retailer, Sichel will oversee integrated marketing and customer strategies for Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as its BuyBuy Baby and Harmon brands.
Membership Collective Group Announces Leadership Team Changes
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) (“MCG,” “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members, today announced changes to its executive leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005317/en/ Nick Jones (left), Founder of Soho House, stepped down as CEO of Membership Collective Group and was succeeded as CEO by current President Andrew Carnie (right). (Photo: Business Wire)
Here's the salary breakdown for the University of Chicago Booth School of Business' class of 2022 including bonuses
The No. 1 business school in the US is helping MBA graduates land six-figure salaries and high bonuses in consulting, finance, and other industries.
salestechstar.com
RelPro Partners with Zennify to Streamline Deployment of Business Development & CRM Solutions for Financial Institutions
RelPro’s SaaS & Data platforms combine with Zennify’s experienced CRM consultants to deliver client growth, retention & operating efficiencies for financial institutions. RelPro, the fast-growing business development and relationship management solution for Financial Services professionals, announced today a new partnership with Zennify, a leading technology consulting firm supporting financial institutions to connect their data, applications, people and processes. The partnership, which has emerged from RelPro and Zennify working together with several mutual clients over the past two years, will enhance both companies’ ability to support their clients’ investments in CRM, Sales Intelligence and Digital Transformation technologies.
DWAC Board Member Resigns Plus Exec Move Highlights (Wed Nov 16)
Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics. ** GET THE CEO & CFO MOVES...
fintechfutures.com
Tech leadership change at US Bank
US Bank is undergoing a senior technology leadership shake-up that, it says, “will change how the company manages technology and operations for its employees and customers”. Jeff von Gillern, vice chair of technology and operations services, intends to retire in late 2023 after more than 20 years of...
salestechstar.com
Prophix Achieves $100M in Annual Recurring Revenue Ahead of Plan; Recaps Significant 2022 Business Momentum
Record-breaking year driven by influx of new customers choosing Prophix, expanded executive team comprised of growth-focused leaders. Prophix, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced the company has surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). “In 2018, we set an aggressive goal to become the mid-market leader in our segment and, more importantly, reach the $100M mark by 2023. At the time, growing 40x revenue seemed an audacious target, which makes it all the more gratifying to achieve, particularly well ahead of schedule,” said Alok Ajmera, President & CEO, Prophix. “Throughout our history, Prophix has been a balanced, high-growth company, making the right investments to support our customers while achieving our aggressive growth goals. In today’s volatile economic environment, this strategy continues to pay off.”
