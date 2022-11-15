ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TMZ.com

Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
The Week

Pence issues strongest condemnation of Trump's Jan. 6 actions yet: The president 'endangered me and my family'

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump for being "part of the problem" on the day of the Jan. 6 capitol attack, calling his words online and at the rally "reckless" in an interview with ABC's World News Tonight.  The interview marks Pence's first appearance on network television since the Jan. 6 riot occurred, and his strongest remarks on the day. ABC's David Muir asked Pence about Trump's tweets that day claiming Pence lacked the "courage" to use his power to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "It angered me," Pence responded. "But I turned to my daughter,...
TheDailyBeast

Mike Pence Says Midterms Showed Americans ‘Looking for New Leadership’ in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence says last week’s midterm elections showed Americans are “looking for new leadership” in 2024—i.e., not Donald Trump again. In an interview with the Associated Press just hours after Trump announced another tilt at the presidency, Pence refused to say whether his old boss was fit to return to the White House. “But,” the AP noted, “he implicitly positioned himself as a potential alternative for Republicans seeking conservative leadership without the chaos of the Trump era.” Relations between the former running mates never recovered after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob of...
WOWO News

Former V.P. Mike Pence Speaks Out In ABC News Interview

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NETWORK INDIANA): Former Indiana governor and vice president Mike Pence did not announce a run for president in an interview with ABC’ David Muir, which aired Monday night. But, he did express his anger about what went down on Jan. 6, 2021, when he and his family were rushed to a secure loading dock in the U.S. Capitol as rioters busted in, some shouting, “hang Mike Pence”.
INDIANA STATE

