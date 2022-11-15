Read full article on original website
livingetc.com
Transitional style is taking over interior design – top designers on 11 ways to capture the calm and collected look
What is transitional design, to the uninitiated? If your preferred style is a little bit classic and contemporary all at once, you’re likely a fan of this unquestionably popular interior trend without even knowing it. “Transitional design is about blending a traditional aesthetic with modernist sensibilities,” says Los Angeles...
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
I asked an interior designer how to style shelves, and I learned 4 awesome tips
A Manhattan-based interior designer and the Real Homes' style editor gave me their top tips on how to style shelves
9 Amazon rugs that are pretty enough to pass as designer
Upgrade any area for under $200 with these nine good-looking, low-cost rugs from Amazon
12 of the coolest dining chairs designed for stylish seating and eating
Dine in style and comfort with these cool contemporary dining chair picks from Anthropologie, Wayfair, West Elm and more
How to Reupholster a Chair and Give Your Piece of Furniture a Fresh New Look
Whether you’re looking to restore a thrift store antique or just perk up an old piece of furniture that feels dated, knowing how to reupholster a chair is a fun and useful way to flaunt creativity. Thanks to the proliferation of virtual DIY tutorials, you can easily practice upholstery projects at home, and a dining room chair is a simple entry point. Starting over with new fabric lets you express yourself and, in the case of a vintage chair, preserve something special. “A lot of the older pieces are higher quality than less expensive ones on the market, and as a DIY’er, you’ll have the ability to reflect your exact personality and what you want in your home, rather than having a mass-produced dining room chair that looks just like your neighbor’s,” says upholstery instructor Kimberley Chagnon, cofounder of Kim’s Upholstery, a comprehensive online community that offers virtual and in-person classes.
mansionglobal.com
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
NBC Washington
#BillyHack: Tips to Incorporate IKEA's Billy Shelves Into an Elevated Design
The social media hashtag #billyhack is all over TikTok and Instagram, and it's one of the most widely circulated IKEA hacks for people looking to carry out their design dreams on a budget. News4 spoke with D.C. area interior designer Holly Polgreen, who explained ways she's used the shelves in...
Tips For Designing A Maximalist Bedroom
Maximalism is a trend as old as time, but it's been particularly popular over the past few years, via The Spruce. The days of entirely white rooms that look like no one lives there have made way for spaces with every inch decorated and packed with style. Younger folks have been embracing this. Dawn Cook, co-owner of BLDC Design told The Spruce, "Maximalism became a way to define an eclectic home with a chaotic array of colors, prints, objects, and textures in a single space." Cook says that with the help of so many folks sharing decorating inspiration online, "consumers fell in love with overly saturated and overly appointed images of rooms in a kaleidoscope of design."
yankodesign.com
Casamera blanket and slippers embrace you with comfort all year round
Blankets are pretty much the universal metaphor for comfort and security, which is why it’s often used as a prop for people, especially kids, to hide under when they’re scared. Adults might not want to admit it, but they’re also just as dependent on blankets for both physiological and psychological reasons. Many would wrap themselves up in a blanket while binging videos on a cold night, while others can’t even sleep without a blanket covering their bodies. Unfortunately, the comfort of blankets often drops when the temperature rises, particularly because they aren’t meant to be used during warm days and nights. Not unless they’re made with an innovative fabric like Casamera’s cozy blanket that will tempt you to never leave the confines of your bed, day or night, all year round.
mydesignagenda.com
Black And Gold Design Trends | Meet Bold And Modern Pieces
Black And Gold Design Trends are a versatile colour combination that lends itself to a lot of different design styles and is capable of making your home look and feels exclusive. Black and gold are generally identified as a luxurious colour combination, and it’s certainly setting the bar when it comes to interior decor at the moment.
yankodesign.com
Flip is a desk that offers a lazy way to tidy up in a flash
Getting a desk clean and tidy can be a very tough job, especially when work or study gets the better of us. Putting things where they should be is one thing, but removing things that shouldn’t be there in the first place can be bothersome if you’re in a hurry. That rush is most often the reason why “stuff” piles up on our desk until they become an insurmountable pile that needs to be cleaned up in a jiffy. There’s really no graceful way to do that, so this desk design simply throws all caution to the wind in what is effectively the equivalent of sweeping the dust under the rug.
thebiochronicle.com
Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe
For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
yankodesign.com
This gamepad concept looks like a vacuum cleaner chopped and reassembled
Gamepads or game controllers have evolved over the decades to accommodate more controls as well as apply new lessons in ergonomics. That said, their core design hasn’t exactly changed that much. It’s still a horizontal piece of plastic held in both hands with buttons and whatnot on each side. That leaves the design a bit open for experimentation, with some more successful than others when it comes to hitting the sweet spot of power and comfort. There are also a few unusual designs that deviate from the norm, like this game controller concept that tries to apply Dyson’s distinct design language, whether it actually works or not.
yankodesign.com
This peculiar analog watch shows metaverse and real time on the same dial
Whether it’s about designing a worthy alternative to the Apple AirPods Max or rewriting the time as we know it; forward-thinking designer Junwoo Kim is in the midst of it all. In his latest outing on the drawing board, the South Korean industrial designer has visited time in the...
yankodesign.com
Apple Car 1 concept embodies brand’s winning design philosophy + exciting self-driving function
Apple’s ultimate electric car dream is beating alive with Project Titan in the works for a very long time now. The prototype of the next-generation EV is projected to be revealed in 2024 if everything goes to plan, and the production model will debut sometime in 2025 – 2028.
Before and After: Watch This Kitchen Go from Cookie-Cutter to Custom with Some Fresh Paint
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
yankodesign.com
This antique lamp is made entirely out of LEGO bricks… and it has actual working LEDs inside it
The Staff Picks section of the LEGO Ideas forum remains one of my favorite places to visit on the internet. It’s filled with genuinely creative people who know how to realize their ideas while simultaneously working around constraints. How else would you build something as beautiful as this antique lamp that ACTUALLY works?!
yankodesign.com
Portless Catamaran gives you an inflatable, two-level portable water party
One of my favorite childhood memories is floating around in the pool on my small, inflatable, floatable toy. I was already satisfied floating alone there but of course when I grew older, I wondered if it would be more fun if I had a bigger one so some of my friends can float along with me. Well, that never really happened but little me would probably get a kick out of seeing all these large, inflatable devices that can hold more than just me in the pool and even in the ocean.
