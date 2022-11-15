ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both

Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
Architectural Digest

How to Reupholster a Chair and Give Your Piece of Furniture a Fresh New Look

Whether you’re looking to restore a thrift store antique or just perk up an old piece of furniture that feels dated, knowing how to reupholster a chair is a fun and useful way to flaunt creativity. Thanks to the proliferation of virtual DIY tutorials, you can easily practice upholstery projects at home, and a dining room chair is a simple entry point. Starting over with new fabric lets you express yourself and, in the case of a vintage chair, preserve something special. “A lot of the older pieces are higher quality than less expensive ones on the market, and as a DIY’er, you’ll have the ability to reflect your exact personality and what you want in your home, rather than having a mass-produced dining room chair that looks just like your neighbor’s,” says upholstery instructor Kimberley Chagnon, cofounder of Kim’s Upholstery, a comprehensive online community that offers virtual and in-person classes.
mansionglobal.com

Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million

“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
The List

Tips For Designing A Maximalist Bedroom

Maximalism is a trend as old as time, but it's been particularly popular over the past few years, via The Spruce. The days of entirely white rooms that look like no one lives there have made way for spaces with every inch decorated and packed with style. Younger folks have been embracing this. Dawn Cook, co-owner of BLDC Design told The Spruce, "Maximalism became a way to define an eclectic home with a chaotic array of colors, prints, objects, and textures in a single space." Cook says that with the help of so many folks sharing decorating inspiration online, "consumers fell in love with overly saturated and overly appointed images of rooms in a kaleidoscope of design."
yankodesign.com

Casamera blanket and slippers embrace you with comfort all year round

Blankets are pretty much the universal metaphor for comfort and security, which is why it’s often used as a prop for people, especially kids, to hide under when they’re scared. Adults might not want to admit it, but they’re also just as dependent on blankets for both physiological and psychological reasons. Many would wrap themselves up in a blanket while binging videos on a cold night, while others can’t even sleep without a blanket covering their bodies. Unfortunately, the comfort of blankets often drops when the temperature rises, particularly because they aren’t meant to be used during warm days and nights. Not unless they’re made with an innovative fabric like Casamera’s cozy blanket that will tempt you to never leave the confines of your bed, day or night, all year round.
mydesignagenda.com

Black And Gold Design Trends | Meet Bold And Modern Pieces

Black And Gold Design Trends are a versatile colour combination that lends itself to a lot of different design styles and is capable of making your home look and feels exclusive. Black and gold are generally identified as a luxurious colour combination, and it’s certainly setting the bar when it comes to interior decor at the moment.
yankodesign.com

Flip is a desk that offers a lazy way to tidy up in a flash

Getting a desk clean and tidy can be a very tough job, especially when work or study gets the better of us. Putting things where they should be is one thing, but removing things that shouldn’t be there in the first place can be bothersome if you’re in a hurry. That rush is most often the reason why “stuff” piles up on our desk until they become an insurmountable pile that needs to be cleaned up in a jiffy. There’s really no graceful way to do that, so this desk design simply throws all caution to the wind in what is effectively the equivalent of sweeping the dust under the rug.
thebiochronicle.com

Designing Your Home With a Coastal Vibe

For many of us, the coast is the embodiment of relaxation. The sound of waves crashing against the shore, the smell of salt in the air, and the feel of sand between our toes all help to create a sense of calm. So it’s no wonder that so many of us are drawn to decor that evokes these feelings. A coastal interior design aesthetic can be described as a laid-back, beach-inspired look that incorporates natural elements and light colors. The good news for homeowners is that there are plenty of places where you can look for advice and inspiration to create a coastal mood in your home. If you want to learn more, keep reading to find out how to design your home with a coastal vibe.
yankodesign.com

This gamepad concept looks like a vacuum cleaner chopped and reassembled

Gamepads or game controllers have evolved over the decades to accommodate more controls as well as apply new lessons in ergonomics. That said, their core design hasn’t exactly changed that much. It’s still a horizontal piece of plastic held in both hands with buttons and whatnot on each side. That leaves the design a bit open for experimentation, with some more successful than others when it comes to hitting the sweet spot of power and comfort. There are also a few unusual designs that deviate from the norm, like this game controller concept that tries to apply Dyson’s distinct design language, whether it actually works or not.
yankodesign.com

This peculiar analog watch shows metaverse and real time on the same dial

Whether it’s about designing a worthy alternative to the Apple AirPods Max or rewriting the time as we know it; forward-thinking designer Junwoo Kim is in the midst of it all. In his latest outing on the drawing board, the South Korean industrial designer has visited time in the...
The Kitchn

Before and After: Watch This Kitchen Go from Cookie-Cutter to Custom with Some Fresh Paint

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.
yankodesign.com

Portless Catamaran gives you an inflatable, two-level portable water party

One of my favorite childhood memories is floating around in the pool on my small, inflatable, floatable toy. I was already satisfied floating alone there but of course when I grew older, I wondered if it would be more fun if I had a bigger one so some of my friends can float along with me. Well, that never really happened but little me would probably get a kick out of seeing all these large, inflatable devices that can hold more than just me in the pool and even in the ocean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy