The Butte High Silver B’s, an organization of Mining City men who earned a varsity letter while playing football for Butte High School 25 years ago or more, will honor the 2022 Butte High School football team on Wednesday night, November 30th, 2022 at the Butte Country Club. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the dinner will start at 7:00 p.m. This will be the 83rd consecutive year that the Silver B’s will host the Bulldog lettermen at the conclusion of their season.

BUTTE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO