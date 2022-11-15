Read full article on original website
Butte High’s Christian pins down spot with college D2 power
A technician with quick defensive reaction, Butte High wrestler Mason Christian is probably more likely to win a match by 3-2 than one 8-4. His bouts are grinds. Such toughness, physical and mental, has taken him to a college program, a reward for his state Class AA championship at 182 pounds last year following a third-place finish at the same weight in 2020.
Ure Claims Back to Back Player of the Week Honors
WHITEFISH, Mont. – Montana Tech’s Michael Ure was named the Frontier Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week again. Ure, a 6-7 sophomore forward, received the award last week and has two conference honors in the early part of the season. Montana Tech was in Dillon for...
Bulldog Football Lettermen to be Honored
The Butte High Silver B’s, an organization of Mining City men who earned a varsity letter while playing football for Butte High School 25 years ago or more, will honor the 2022 Butte High School football team on Wednesday night, November 30th, 2022 at the Butte Country Club. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the dinner will start at 7:00 p.m. This will be the 83rd consecutive year that the Silver B’s will host the Bulldog lettermen at the conclusion of their season.
Veterans Day Race
Butte American Legion Silver Bow Post # 1 sponsored the 85th Running of the Veterans Day Race. On a beautiful sunny day with icy snow covered streets; 38 individual’s toed the line and traversed the 2 ½ and 5 mile courses with grit and determination. The Five-mile race...
