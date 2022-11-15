ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations

It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future

After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey

Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
FORT LEE, NJ
S. Jersey’s birthing mothers get help with avoiding complications | Opinion

New Jersey has a distinction it would rather not have. The state has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Birthing individuals are dying as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications. The most common causes of maternal mortality and morbidity are hypertension disorders in pregnancy, postpartum hemorrhage (heavy bleeding after giving birth) and maternal sepsis (infection).
NEW JERSEY STATE
3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577, Harrison, NY 10577 - $20,000

HARRISON, N.Y. — A property at 3070 Purchase Street, Harrison, NY 10577 in Harrison is listed at $20,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
HARRISON, NY
New Jersey’s Duke Island Park Is a Hidden Gem

For many people who love the outdoors, Duke Island Park is an easy getaway from bustling New York City. It’s no exaggeration to say this jewel of a park in suburban New Jersey is a hidden gem. There are tons of opportunities for outdoor activities, whether you have an extremely active lifestyle or not. In fact, it’s a wonderful place to sit lazily and watch the river flow.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say

Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
RINGWOOD, NJ
