Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
Is your hospital considered one of the safest in New Jersey?
An updated review of multiple measures of safety has been completed and most New Jersey hospitals got either an “A” or “B” but several received a grade of “C” and a few got a “D”. There were no hospitals that got an "F."
Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey
DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future
After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
WOW, This is the Largest Christmas Shop in New Jersey
If you love Christmas, this is the place for you. The "LARGEST" Christmas Store in New Jersey is not that far away from us. Just a short trip south on the Garden State Parkway. I had no idea until a friend of mine told me about this place. There are...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
This $1.1M mansion for sale in N.J. has the nation’s first county park as its next-door neighbor
Pericles has been one lucky dog come walk time. The Maltese and his owners live just a bone’s throw away from the 360-acre Branch Brook Park, which stretches for some 4 miles through Newark and Belleville.
S. Jersey’s birthing mothers get help with avoiding complications | Opinion
New Jersey has a distinction it would rather not have. The state has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country. Birthing individuals are dying as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications. The most common causes of maternal mortality and morbidity are hypertension disorders in pregnancy, postpartum hemorrhage (heavy bleeding after giving birth) and maternal sepsis (infection).
Two towns mainly responsible for spike in Monmouth County homicides
Kyshon Washington-Walker had dinner with his mom in Neptune on July 28, kissed her goodnight and headed home around 6:30 p.m. An hour later, he was shot and killed in Asbury Park. Washington-Walker, 36, of Asbury Park, was one of 10 people slain in Monmouth County in 2022, more than...
Police call of search at Ramapo Valley Reservation for man missing since Sunday
Authorities have suspended their search for a man who went missing in northern New Jersey on Sunday.
New Jersey’s Duke Island Park Is a Hidden Gem
For many people who love the outdoors, Duke Island Park is an easy getaway from bustling New York City. It’s no exaggeration to say this jewel of a park in suburban New Jersey is a hidden gem. There are tons of opportunities for outdoor activities, whether you have an extremely active lifestyle or not. In fact, it’s a wonderful place to sit lazily and watch the river flow.
Are New Jersey’s so-called ‘luxury apartments’ really so luxurious? News 12 finds out
News 12's Brian Donohue heads to his hometown of Union Township where a boom in luxury apartment construction is taking place, to explore how luxury means different things to different people.
New Jersey Boardwalk Named Among The Best In America
There are many things we are well-known for in New Jersey, and many of them have to do with summertime. Even though summer is squarely in 2022's rearview mirror, there is never really a wrong time to celebrate all. the amazing things a Jersey Shore summer brings our way. We...
NJ Residents: Don’t Forget To File For 2019 Anchor Benefit
The 2019 Anchor Benefit for homeowners and renters is a property tax relief program that was announced by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on June 15, 2022. We are preparing this, so that you have a one stop reminder that contains everything that you need to know about the program and how to file in order to claim your tax relief.
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
